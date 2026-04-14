Katy Perry & Ruby Rose Drama: The Accusations, Response & Other Updates

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Former Orange Is the New Black star Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of sexual assault in several shocking public statements in April 2026, and the “Teenage Dream” pop star, 41, vehemently denied the allegations. But Ruby, 40, claimed she went to the police to report her accusations.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far about Katy and Ruby’s situation.

Who Is Ruby Rose?

Ruby is an actress, model and television presenter, best known for her work on Orange Is the New Black and Batwoman. The Australian star wears a lot of hats in the entertainment industry.

Ruby Rose’s Accusations Against Katy Perry

During Weekend 1 of Coachella 2026, Ruby reacted to a Threads post about Katy attending Justin Bieber‘s set.

“Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne [sic]. Who gives a s**t what she thinks,” Ruby wrote.

In a subsequent Threads message, Ruby claimed it has taken her “almost two decades” to go public with her allegations against the “California Gurls” hitmaker. “Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes,” the actress wrote, before adding, “Thank you for seeing me.”

Ruby Rose has accused Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her around 20 years ago. She alleges Perry rubbed her “disgusting v**ina” on her face, causing Rose to vomit. She adds that she filed a police report regarding the incident a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/2qeRxhBm7E — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 13, 2026

Ruby provided more details about the alleged incident between her and Katy. While responding to a separate Threads user who made a reference to Katy’s hit single “I Kissed a Girl,” the Australian actress replied, “She didn’t kiss me. She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend’s lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

Ruby further claimed, “After it I threw up on her, I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later, she agreed to help me get my U.S. visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell y’all she wasn’t a good person.”

Did Ruby Rose Go to the Police With Her Katy Perry Accusations?

According to Ruby, yes, she reported the alleged incident to the police shortly after revealing her claims on Threads.

“I imagine they [my allegations] are past their statute of limitations, but all the more reason to try,” she pointed out. “I have a long list, it will probably take more out of me than I’m prepared for, but I will come back here to update others on the process, as soon as I am ready.”

Just hours later, Rose wrote, “I did it.”

What Did Katy Perry Say About Ruby Rose’s Accusations?

Katy denied the alleged encounter that Ruby described. In a statement to multiple outlets, a rep for Katy said, “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.