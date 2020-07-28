‘Orange Is The New Black’s Laura Prepon & More Reflect On The Show’s Impact: A Show Like This Is ‘Rare’

‘Orange Is The New Black’ may have come to an end in 2019, but its legacy lives on. HL has an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes video of Laura Prepon, Taylor Schilling, and more talking about what the show means to them.

The seventh and final season of Orange Is The New Black will be released on Digital and DVD on July 28. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE season 7 video featuring key cast members and creator Jenji Kohan discussing the evolution of the show. “It’s very rare to be on a job like this where you’re not just an actor and a director, but it also speaks to such bigger issues. To be a part of that is incredible,” Laura Prepon, who played Alex, says in the video.

The show debuted on Netflix in 2013 and changed the game for the streaming service. The female-led series received 16 Emmy nominations and 4 wins over the course of its run. Orange Is The New Black became more than just a hit show, it tackled a variety of important issues like racial discrimination, prison overcrowding, immigration, transgender visibility, and more.

“We’re living in a different world than we lived in when we started this show. In a sense, the dialogue we’re having is more important than ever,” Taylor Schilling who played Piper, notes.

Orange Is The New Black ended in 2019 after 7 incredible seasons. The show also starred Uzo Aduba, Laverne Cox, Danielle Brooks, Kate Mulgrew, Natasha Lyonne, Dascha Polanco, and more. In addition to DVD and Digital, the show is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix. The impact of OITNB will never be forgotten.

“We were so lucky in the people we attracted and the stories we were able to tell,” creator Jenji Kohan says. “I hope people felt they got to know characters that they never would have encountered them in their real lives and considered that people like this are not the enemy and they’re not that different.”