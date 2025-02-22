Who Is Kash Patel’s Girlfriend? Meet Alexis Wilkins

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kash Patel, the new United States FBI Director as of February 2025, has successfully kept his personal life as far away from the public eye as possible. Despite being in Donald Trump‘s orbit of major public figures, Kash has made it a point to keep his family and girlfriend separate from his political career. However, he still has all of their support. As most Americans noticed, Kash was accompanied by Alexis Wilkins at his swearing-in ceremony. So, who is Kash’s girlfriend, and how long have they been together?

Below, learn more about Alexis and Kash’s relationship, in addition to her multi-faceted career.

Alexis Wilkins Is a Country Singer

As seen on her Instagram, Alexis is a country singer. Over the past several years, the “Quite Like Whiskey” artist has worked hard in the music industry by performing at countless events and concerts.

In August 2024, Alexis and her band were the opening act for Aaron Lewis, which she shared to social media.

“What an honor to be in a room full of patriots last night,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “My band and I had a BLAST! So much fun opening the show for @aaronlewismusic. If I could go back and tell little me anything, it’s that all you gotta do is find your people. God bless the USA.”

Alexis Wilkins Works on Capitol Hill

Alexis was hired to work for Republican Representative Abe Hamadeh as a press secretary, according to Daily Mail. The outlet also reported that Alexis and Kash were planning to move to Washington D.C. together.

Though she’s juggling a political job and a music career, Alexis seems to be handling her busy schedule with pride.

Alexis Wilkins & Kash Patel Met at a Conservative Event

According to Daily Mail, Kash and Alexis first met in October 2022 at a ReAwaken America event, but they didn’t start dating until January 2023.

Although they’ve been together for two years now, Kash and Alexis refrained from sharing pictures together on social media until late 2024, as seen on the country artist’s Instagram page.

Alexis & Kash Have an 18-Year Age Gap

Despite a nearly 20-year age gap, Kash and Alexis’ relationship has been going strong. She is currently 26 years old, and he is 44. Kash will turn 45 on February 25, 2025, while Alexis will turn 27 in November.