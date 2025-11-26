Karoline Leavitt’s Husband: Meet the White House Press Secretary’s Spouse Nicholas Riccio

Image Credit: Getty Images

As one of the most visible figures in Washington, Karoline Leavitt has drawn attention not only for her role in the White House, but also for her life outside it. Her husband, Nicholas Riccio, has remained largely out of the spotlight despite growing public interest in their relationship and family life.

Below, learn more about Riccio’s background, career and life with Leavitt, including details about their age gap and young family.

Who Is Nicholas Riccio?

Riccio is a real-estate developer from New Hampshire. He founded his own company, Riccio Enterprises, and owns more than 15 rental properties — primarily in Hampton Beach, NH.

Riccio grew up in Hudson, NH, attended Plymouth State University, and worked his way up from financial insecurity to become a successful property owner and landlord, per the Sunday Herald.

Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt’s Age Gap

Riccio is roughly 32 years older than Leavitt. She is currently 28 years old, while he is 60 years old.

Leavitt acknowledged that the dynamic is “atypical,” but said the relationship works because of the support Riccio brings to her career. “He’s built a very successful business himself so now he’s fully supportive of me building my success in my career,” Leavitt said.

She also opened up about how difficult it initially was to tell her parents about their age gap. During a November 2025 appearance on Pod Force One with Miranda Devine, Leavitt admitted it was a “challenging conversation” at first.

“But then, of course, once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man, and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them,” she explained. “And now we’re all friends. I mean, it’s a typical family relationship. My husband has such respect for my parents and the way that they raised me, and we all have a lot of fun together when they come to visit.”

When Did Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt First Meet?

Riccio and Leavitt met in 2022 during Leavitt’s congressional campaign in New Hampshire. The two were introduced through mutual connections while she was on the campaign trail.

“A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband,” Leavitt shared during a February 2025 appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show. “I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends.”

When Did Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt Get Married?

Leavitt and Riccio tied the knot in January 2025, just days before Donald Trump’s second inauguration. The engagement was announced around the 2023 holiday season.

Do Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt Have Children?

Yes. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Nicholas Robert “Niko” Riccio, born on July 10, 2024.

Leavitt has publicly credited Riccio as “the best dad,” and even after Niko’s birth she returned to work quickly due to pressing responsibilities in her role as White House press secretary.