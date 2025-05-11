Karoline Leavitt’s Kids: Does the White House Press Secretary Have Children?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt is at the height of her political career. While juggling her hectic work schedule as Donald Trump‘s White House press secretary, the New Hampshire-born Republican still manages to put her family above her career. In May 2025, a photo went viral of Karoline working while caring for a child. So, does Karoline have children of her own?

Learn more about Karoline’s family and life away from the White House below.

How Old Is Karoline Leavitt?

Karoline is currently 27 years old. She will turn 28 on August 24, 2025.

Who Is Karoline Leavitt’s Husband?

Karoline is married to her husband, Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years older than her. They tied the knot in January 2025, days before the presidential inauguration and Karoline’s first day as the White House press secretary.

Nicholas is a real estate developer. The duo met in 2022 when Karoline was running for Congress in New Hampshire. She recalled their first meeting during a March 2025 interview with Megyn Kelly.

“A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband,” Karoline recalled. “I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends. And then we fell in love.”

While acknowledging that their love story is “atypical” due to their age gap, Karoline described her husband as “incredible.”

“He is my greatest supporter, he’s my best friend and he’s my rock,” she elaborated. “He’s built a very successful business himself, so now, he’s fully supportive of me building my success in my career.”

Does Karoline Leavitt Have Kids?

Yes, Karoline is a mother to a son named Nicholas “Niko” Robert Riccio. She gave birth to her child in July 2024. At the time, the New Hampshire native took to Instagram to announce the big news, calling her son’s birth the “best moment of [her] life.”

“It’s true when they say there’s nothing comparable to the love you feel for your child,” Karoline captioned her carousel post. “My heart has grown bigger than I ever imagined possible. Babies are the ultimate blessing and I’m bursting with gratitude for our beautiful, happy, healthy boy.”