Kamala Harris & Oprah Winfrey Livestream Highlights: Most Notable Moments

As the presidential election approaches, Kamala Harris is intensifying her campaign with rallies across the nation and endorsements from celebrities. In her most recent campaign event, the 59-year-old Vice President participated in a livestream hosted by Oprah Winfrey in Michigan on Thursday, September 19.

“This movement is about reminding each other that we have so much more in common than what separates us, is so critically important. And this is about the strength of who we are as Americans,” Harris expressed. While many tuned in to hear Kamala’s message, several A-list celebrities also joined in.

In case you missed the event, here’s a summary of what was discussed.

What Topics Did Kamala Speak About?

The Democratic presidential nominee touched on several key issues, including inflation and the economy. When asked by an audience member why “everything is so expensive,” she responded, “When you think about the cost of living, my approach is about lifting you up…His would be about actually weakening our economy.”

Harris also addressed abortion rights and gun ownership. She candidly remarked, “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot.” followed by a laugh, “I probably should have not said that… but my staff will deal with that later.” Despite the comment, she emphasized her call for stronger background checks, adding, “Here’s my point, Oprah. I’m not trying to take everyone’s guns away. I believe in the Second Amendment.”

Celebrity Support for Kamala

During the livestream, many celebrities, including Meryl Streep, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julia Roberts, Chris Rock, and others, participated via Zoom. Their support for Kamala was evident as they listened attentively and engaged with her message.

Chris, 59, expressed his admiration, saying, “I want to bring my daughters to the White House to meet this Black woman president.” He added, “I’m ready to turn the page, man. All of the hate and negativity, it has to stop.”

Julia, 56, also shared her thoughts, saying, “I am a mother of two kids. This is their first chance to vote in an election and I couldn’t be more excited for them to have the legacy to say that their first vote they ever cast for president was for you. I have just chills saying that out loud.”

Oprah Winfrey Addresses the Nation

As the nearly two-hour livestream concluded, Oprah delivered a powerful message: “For all of you watching who are still on the fence, you’re in the middle, you’re independent as I am, or whether you just still don’t know what you’re going to do. This is the moment for all decent people, all caring people, who want the best for yourself and you want the best for other people.”