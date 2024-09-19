Kamala Harris: What to Know About the VP’s Livestream with Oprah Winfrey

Image Credit: Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey will be in Michigan tonight, September 19, to host a livestream event with Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

With polls showing a tight race against Donald Trump, whose campaign remains resilient despite a rocky debate performance and race-based immigration attacks, Winfrey aims to mobilize voters ahead of the November election. Having endorsed Harris and spoken at the Democratic convention last month, she will headline the event in Farmington Hills.

The event, titled “Unite for America 2024,” will feature Winfrey and Harris on stage in front of a local audience, discussing the election’s stakes and the importance of voting. Winfrey emphasized her goal: “What is essential to me is getting people motivated to vote — and that’s my intention in hosting this event. My goal is to get people excited about the privilege and power of the vote.”

Earlier on Thursday, a pro-Palestinian grassroots organization, Uncommitted National Movement, announced it would not endorse Harris but urged supporters to vote against Trump. The movement, which originated in Michigan and garnered over 101,000 votes in the state’s presidential primary, expressed concerns about the U.S. handling of the Israel-Hamas war and the vice president’s unwillingness to commit to significant policy changes if elected. The group has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to U.S. weapons transfers to Israel.

What Time Does the Livestream Start?

The event is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the Livestream

Harris campaign advisers report that nearly 200,000 people have signed up to watch the livestream, and they hope to reach even more viewers through streams on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch accounts for both Winfrey and Harris. Everyone can join online at YouTube.com/@Oprah.

What Will Trump Be Doing?

Trump will be in Washington to participate in the “Fighting Anti-Semitism in America” evening event alongside Miriam Adelson, co-owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and widow of billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a significant donor to the Republican Party.

Additionally, Trump will address the Israeli-American Council, a nonprofit supported by both Adelson and Haim Saban, a major contributor to President Joe Biden and Democratic causes.