Justin Hartley’s Wife: All About Sofia Pernas & His Previous Marriages

Justin Hartley, 47, got his start on soap operas including The Young and the Restless and Passions before landing his most high-profile role as Kevin Pearson on NBC’s beloved drama This is Us. He’s also appeared on CW series Smallville and Emily Owens, M.D., on ABC primetime soap Revenge, on NBC’s revival of Quantum Leap, and on ABC’s Mistresses.

He’s provided voice work for Robot Chicken and Family Guy, and appeared in over a dozen films. Justin secured his status as a talented actor with two Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2018 and 2019, both for This is Us. He’s currently set to star in the new CBS series Tracker which is premiering on Sunday, February 11 after the Super Bowl.

Behind the scenes, Justin’s relationships haven’t always been quite as successful as his acting career — he’s been married three times and divorced twice. Below, get to know his current wife Sofia Pernas, and learn about his previous marriages.

Sofia Pernas

Justin and Sofia Pernas, 34, met on the set of The Young and the Restless. But according to PEOPLE, they weren’t romantically linked until 2020, when steamy photos surfaced of the duo kissing outside a medical office in Los Angeles, per TMZ. The couple secretly married in March of 2021, making their red-carpet debut that May.

Justin gushed over his life with the Moroccan-born beauty in a 2021 interview with Haute Living. “It doesn’t have to be that hard,” he told the outlet. “You just meet the right person and you just go, ‘Oh, this is amazing. It’s just so wonderful!’ You’re so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much. Even though we’ve only been married a few months, it’s hard to remember what it was like without her.”

He also shared the benefits of being married to Sofia. “I’m just at peace with myself. I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way. We just have a really great relationship and a really terrific family. It’s healthy and it’s wonderful.”

Chrishell Stause

Before tying the knot with Sofia, Justin was married to another co-star from The Young and the Restless — Selling Sunset beauty Chrishell Stause, 42. The former couple began dating in January of 2014, and were engaged by July of 2016. On October 28, 2017, they married in a romantic outdoor ceremony at Malibu’s Calamigos Ranch. In photos from the event, she stunned in a sweeping, feathered Monique Lhullier gown.

The former duo made their home in Valley Glen, Los Angeles, but the marriage wasn’t built to last. Justin filed for divorce just two years later in November of 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce wasn’t finalized until two years later, in February of 2021 — just a month before his marriage to Sofia.

Chrishell later claimed that she found out about the split via text message. “He text me that we were filed,” she told Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald during an episode of the show. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

As for the uncomfortable matter of Justin going on to marry their soap opera co-star, Chrishell wasn’t bothered. “My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out,” she said during the season 4 Selling Sunset confessional. “I wish them the best. You know, I think that it actually, if anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure.”

Chrishell went on to date and eventually marry G-Flip in a private ceremony in 2023.

Lindsay Korman

Justin became engaged to his Passions co-star Lindsay Korman in 2003, after only six months of dating. They married in May of 2004, welcoming their daughter Isabella Hartley in July of 2004. The marriage lasted for eight years, before the former couple amicably separated and filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” in 2012.

In a 2019 interview, the dad of one shared how he’d continued to co-parent on good terms with his ex-wife. “Communication and an understanding of where everyone’s coming from and realizing that it’s hard,” he told Us Weekly of what’s important when parenting after a split. “As much as you try to put yourself in other people’s shoes, you’re never fully going to be able to do it, but you should just make the effort.”

He does give Isabella, now 19, plenty of credit, as well. “She’s very resourceful, so I’m thankful that that’s the case (and) I get a lot of help from my ex-wife,” he told the outlet. “I get a lot of help from my daughter. I mean, she’s the one that’s making it all go around. She deserves all the credit.”