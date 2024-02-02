Chrishell Stause & G Flip Passionately Kiss in Romantic PDA Moment at G’Day USA Arts Gala

Chrishell Stause, 42, and her spouse, G Flip, 30, hit the town on February 1 for the G’Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles. While at the event, the two lovebirds made sure to pack on the PDA and shared a passionate smooch on the lips in front of the cameras. During the steamy moment, the Selling Sunset star sweetly held onto G Flip’s shoulder while the musician leaned in toward their wife.

For the date night at the gala, Chrishell dressed to impress with a stunning blush-pink gown. The ensemble featured a shimmery material and boasted a sleeveless design with a flower on the front. She accessorized her look with heart-shaped hoop earrings, a matching pink purse, and a glossy pink lip.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old opted to wear a classic black suit with a cropped blazer and a matching raven-hued crop top. The “Be Your Man” hitmaker completed the ensemble with black sunglasses, a chain link necklace, and slicked back their golden tresses. During their red carpet appearance, G Flip also made sure to hold Chrishell close as the two held hands in front of the cameras. The 42-year-old married the recording artist in May 2023 after dating for one year.

During the gala, G Flip spoke to PEOPLE and opened up about their relationship with the real estate agent. “It’s great,” they said to the mag. “We adore each other and we’re having so much fun and we’re excited for our future and we’re so cute together.” The Australia native also joked that they recently celebrated a special anniversary with Chrishell. “We have anniversaries for everything,” they added. “Actually, last week was the anniversary of the first time we kissed, so that was cute. So we have lots of cute little anniversaries, but we always do something special. We like to go on little trips.”

Just last week the couple traveled across the pond to London and Chrishell shared an adorable mirror selfie from their trip via Instagram. “First few hours in London The vibe is LOVE,” she penned in the caption of the post. G Flip also revealed to PEOPLE that they enjoyed a relaxing getaway. “We had a cute little time in London last week. We got massages and had a nice dinner together, but we always do something special,” they said. “We always get all a bit lovey-dovey. I’m like a hopeless romantic, so I get real into it.”