Did Justin Fairfax Have Children? About His Family After Alleged Murder-Suicide

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Justin Fairfax, the former Virginia Lt. Governor, has been accused of fatally shooting his wife, Cerina Fairfax, before shooting himself, police said on April 16, 2026. The late couple’s children were at home when the shootings took place.

Learn about Fairfax’s family amid the shocking news of his and his wife’s deaths.

Who Was Justin Fairfax?

Fairfax was the 41st Virginia Lt. Gov. He served in the position from 2018 to 2022.

Does Justin Fairfax Have Children?

Yes, Justin and his late wife, Cerina, are survived by two teenage children. One of them called 911 on the night of their parents’ deaths. According to Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis, the children are being cared for by their grandparents and other relatives.

“So tragic for the children to lose both parents, extra tragic for them to actually be in the home when it occurred,” Davis said. “Certainly a fall from grace for a relatively high-profile family that seemingly had a lot of things going in their favor.”

What Happened to Justin Fairfax’s Wife Cerina?

According to police, it appears that Fairfax fatally shot his late wife before shooting himself. Police are investigating the apparent murder-suicide after they responded to a 911 call to the couple’s home in Annandale, Virginia, where they found a man and a woman dead.

The same firearm appeared to have been used in both spouses’ shootings, Police Chief Davis said.

“Half of America probably goes through divorce proceedings at some point in time, and very, very rarely, thankfully, does it ever end up like this,” Davis pointed out. “So, very sad for this community … a lot of people who know the Fairfax family — everybody’s shocked. We’re shocked.”

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