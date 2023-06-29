Justin Bieber’s Health: His Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis & How He’s Doing Today

Justin Bieber, known for his hit songs “Peaches” and “Baby”, suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome & Lyme disease.

He was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022 and Lyme disease in 2020.

The singer shared a somber video in Jun. 2022 to show fans that his facial mobility had been drastically limited due to the disease.

Since Justin Bieber was just a teenager he stole the hearts of many all over the world with his talent. Not only did he become a near-overnight sensation with songs like “Baby” and “One Time,” the now 29-year-old has gone on to win a total of two Grammy Awards. Within the last few years, however, Justin made headlines after he revealed he was diagnosed with both Lyme disease and Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Keep reading to learn all about the Drew House founder’s ongoing health issues and how he is doing today.

Justin Bieber Diagnosed With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome & Lyme Disease

Although J.B’s most recent diagnosis was his Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the Hollywood heartthrob first revealed that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2020. The “Peaches” artist took to Instagram in Jan. 2020 to clapback at haters who accused of him doing drugs and not considering his health. “While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,” he wrote on the social media site at the time. “Not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.” Hailey Bieber‘s husband also documented some of the treatments he underwent during his 2020 YouTube documentary, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

Just two years later, in Jun. 2022, Justin took to Instagram to share a video of his facial paralysis and confirm his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. “Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he explained in the now-viral video. As a result of his symptoms, J.B had to postpone several of his shows that year and called the illness “pretty serious.”

What Is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome & Lyme Disease?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome can be caused after a shingles outbreak attacks the facial nerves near one’s ear, as reported by the Mayo Clinic. Some of the symptoms can include a shingles rash, facial paralysis, and possibly hearing loss in the affected ear. The syndrome is often caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, however, although it can go away it can still “live in your nerves” and reactivate years later, per the health organization. Some treatments for RHS include antiviral drugs, corticosteroids, anti-anxiety medications, and pain relievers.

Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness that affects the immune system and more, per the CDC website. People obtain the illness after being infected by a tick and it can cause fevers, headaches, fatigue, and more. Often people can be treated with a round of antibiotics and can improve within weeks, however, others can experience chronic symptoms years after they were infected.

How Long Has Justin Bieber Been Sick?

As previously mentioned, Justin was first diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2020 and with RHS in 2022. He has been dealing with Lyme disease for over three years and with RHS for over one year, respectively. In his 2020 YouTube documentary, J.B opened up about his health struggles and his chronic fatigue. The pop sensation also revealed that his various health conditions also led to his battles with facial acne. “I realized after a series of tests that I have what’s called Lyme disease,” he explained in the film. “So it feels good to know why I feel so crappy all the time.”

Hailey, who he married in 2018, has been by Justin’s side throughout his health journey and spoke about supporting him during her confessional in the documentary. “He just felt so sick and there was no explanation for what was going on,” the blonde beauty said in the clip. “So now that we have all the answers and we know what it is and we know how to alleviate it and fix it…,” she said before trailing off. “I think he’s honestly not only healthier than he’s ever been, but on the road to maintaining a healthier life than he’s ever had.”

How Is Justin Bieber Doing Today?

Most recently, Justin took to his Instagram Story on Mar. 15, 2023, to share a video of his facial mobility and smile nearly one year after his RHS diagnosis. In the video, he rocked a blue puffer vest along with a grey hoodie and moved his eyes around to show his fans his improvement. He ended the now viral clip by flashing a huge smile and reassuring his followers that he was on the mend. Soon after the fan account re-shared the clip, many of Justin’s fans flooded the comments with well wishes. “His smile,” one fan gushed, while another added, “his smile was always perfect.”

Months after postponing his Justice World Tour in Sept. 2022 due to his health issues, Justin cancelled the remaining dates in Feb. 2023. His fans were informed via email that the remaining 70 shows would not go on so that he could focus on his health. “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice tour,” Justin wrote via Instagram in Sept. 2022. On May 18, 2023, Justin shared a PDA photo with Hailey in celebration of her Rhode beauty brand launching in the UK. “Proud of you rhode launching in UK,” he captioned the adorable photo.