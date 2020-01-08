Justin Bieber Fights Back Against ‘Meth’ Accusations: I Was ‘Diagnosed With Lyme Disease’

For the busybodies who speculated if Justin Bieber was abusing ‘meth,’ the singer said ‘they failed to realize’ something. That would be his real health battles, not drug-related, which the singer revealed in a lengthy Instagram post on Jan. 8.

Sick of fans picking apart his appearance and spreading rumors about “meth” use, Justin Bieber is now confirming that he has recently suffered a disease and an infection. Taking to his Instagram on Jan. 8, the 25-year-old singer shared a headline about his Lyme disease and wrote, “While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s–t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease.” After denying the meth rumors, Justin added, “not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

Justin will be continuing this conversation about his health on YouTube. “These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly,” he continued. “You can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!” After a “rough couple years,” Justin revealed that he’s now “getting the right treatment” to “help treat this so far incurable disease.” Ending on a positive note, Justin declared, “I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.” Still feeling fired up, Justin later took to his Twitter to write, “I see a lot of people on here just creating lies and saying that they hope I lose in everything I do. Well I hope you all win. I hope everything you want in life happens for you. Regardless of how you feel about me I send back love.”

Justin sparked concern for his health when he was spotted, multiple times, with an IV hanging out of his bandaged arm in Sept. 2019. In the second instance, Justin was seen leaving a doctor’s office in Beverly Hills, although he appeared to be in good spirits while rocking Crocs for the visit.

Justin is now joining celebrities like Bella Hadid and even his ex, Selena Gomez, who all battle Lyme disease, which is “transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptons include “headache” and “fatigue,” and “if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system,” the CDC added. While these cases are usually cured with antibiotics, symptons can “linger” in post-treatment Lyme disease (PTLD), according to a 2019 Newsweek article which reported that scientists predict this type of Lyme disease could affect two million Americans by 2020, citing a study published in BMC Public Health. Meanwhile, mono is a human virus often spread through saliva, meaning the infection doesn’t need antibiotics.

Justin previously admitted to “doing pretty heavy drugs at 19” in an Instagram post from Sept. 2019, but didn’t go into detail. It was a vulnerable post, in which he wrote about his depression and the damaging effects of being exposed to fame so young (he launched his music career at 13 years old). But the singer is in a different phase of his life now. “It’s taken me years to bounce back from all these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily, God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now, I am navigating the best season of my life — ‘MARRIAGE’!!” he added, referring to the happiness he has found with wife Hailey Badlwin, 22.

As proof of his newfound clarity, Justin just released a new single, “Yummy,” on Jan. 3, and the accompanying album — his first record in over four years — will be arriving this year, in 2020. He will also be returning to touring in May of 2020!