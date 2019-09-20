Justin Bieber Is Trying to Make Crocs Cool Again & Fans Are Here For It

Surprisingly, the reaction to Justin Bieber’s recent affinity for Crocs has been mostly positive. But a pair of Crocs wasn’t the only noticeable accessory on the pop star — an IV was hanging out of his bandaged arm!

Once again, Justin Bieber, 25, pushed the boundaries of fashion. Many associate Crocs — those porous foam-like clogs — with school yards, malls and occasionally, our mothers’ gardens, of the late aughts, where they were frequently worn at the time. Now that we’re in the heyday of dad shoes, platform sneakers and athletic kicks, Justin made a daring choice by choosing to wear a pair of grey Crocs for a visit to the doctor’s office in Beverly Hills on Sept. 20. To the singer’s credit, the Crocs nicely color coordinated with his light grey Harley Davidson T-shirt, basketball shorts and Vetements crew socks. He left the building with a bright pink bandage wrapped around his right arm, with an IV running from the bandage to Justin’s satchel.

Twitter approved of Justin’s footwear fashion! “I stan a man who rocks crocs,” one fan gushed with multiple heart-eyed emojis, while another person tweeted, “i love the crocs.” Justin even compelled some fans to break their old pairs of Crocs out of the closet. “I’m gonna start wearing my crocs again because @justinbieber is wearing crocs,” one such fan tweeted. A fourth fan went ahead and said it, since Justin did (through his outfit of the day): “crocs are beautiful.”

Footwear news aside, we hope Justin is doing okay! Although he was sporting a bright smile after Friday’s doctor appointment, Justin was seen with the same setup — an IV connected to his bandaged forearm and a black bag — in Los Angeles on Sept. 18. Understandably, fans expressed their concern, but at least Justin looks like he caught a case of TGIF feels in the photo below.

Just two days before Justin’s doctor’s appointment, the “I Don’t Care” singer was seen in white Crocs outside Voda Spa in West Hollywood alongside wife Hailey Baldwin, 22. Once again, he matched the hole-ridden shoes with another monochromatic outfit perfect for a lazy day: silver basketball shorts and a white tee.