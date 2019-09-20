See Pic
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber Is Trying to Make Crocs Cool Again & Fans Are Here For It

GAMR / BACKGRID
Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge, ruled that two former neighbors of the pop singer must undergo a mental examination if they want to try to prove the singer caused them severe emotional distress by his behavior when he lived next door to them Justin Bieber-Copyright Suit, Los Angeles, USA - 3 Aug 2016
Beverly Hills, CA - All seems to be A-ok for Justin Bieber who visited a medical building in Beverly Hills for the third time today. The pop superstar was all smiles after wrapping things up at the doctor's office. He left with pink bandages on his arm. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
North Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Long time friends, Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith are spotted on the set of a music video in North Hollywood. They both brought a pop of color to set as both were seen wearing clothing from Justin's Drew line. Justin chatted with crew and walked around the set in socks before finally getting some shoes on. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith BACKGRID USA 26 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin at Joan's on Third Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Oct 2018 Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin at breakfast place in West Hollywood View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Evening Writer

Surprisingly, the reaction to Justin Bieber’s recent affinity for Crocs has been mostly positive. But a pair of Crocs wasn’t the only noticeable accessory on the pop star — an IV was hanging out of his bandaged arm!

Once again, Justin Bieber, 25, pushed the boundaries of fashion. Many associate Crocs — those porous foam-like clogs — with school yards, malls and occasionally, our mothers’ gardens, of the late aughts, where they were frequently worn at the time. Now that we’re in the heyday of dad shoes, platform sneakers and athletic kicks, Justin made a daring choice by choosing to wear a pair of grey Crocs for a visit to the doctor’s office in Beverly Hills on Sept. 20. To the singer’s credit, the Crocs nicely color coordinated with his light grey Harley Davidson T-shirt, basketball shorts and Vetements crew socks. He left the building with a bright pink bandage wrapped around his right arm, with an IV running from the bandage to Justin’s satchel.

Twitter approved of Justin’s footwear fashion! “I stan a man who rocks crocs,” one fan gushed with multiple heart-eyed emojis, while another person tweeted, “i love the crocs.” Justin even compelled some fans to break their old pairs of Crocs out of the closet. “I’m gonna start wearing my crocs again because @justinbieber is wearing crocs,” one such fan tweeted. A fourth fan went ahead and said it, since Justin did (through his outfit of the day): “crocs are beautiful.”

Footwear news aside, we hope Justin is doing okay! Although he was sporting a bright smile after Friday’s doctor appointment, Justin was seen with the same setup — an IV connected to his bandaged forearm and a black bag — in Los Angeles on Sept. 18. Understandably, fans expressed their concern, but at least Justin looks like he caught a case of TGIF feels in the photo below.

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber strolls out of a medical building in Beverly Hills in gray Crocs and an IV hanging out of his arm on Sept. 20, 2019. (GAMR / BACKGRID)

Just two days before Justin’s doctor’s appointment, the “I Don’t Care” singer was seen in white Crocs outside Voda Spa in West Hollywood alongside wife Hailey Baldwin, 22. Once again, he matched the hole-ridden shoes with another monochromatic outfit perfect for a lazy day: silver basketball shorts and a white tee.