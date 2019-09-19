Justin Bieber Spotted Out With IV In His Arm & Fans Fear For His Health

Is Justin Bieber okay? The ‘Sorry’ singer was seen out and about in Los Angeles with an IV attached to his arm, which caused some Beliebers to be ‘so scared’ for Justin’s health!

Hopefully, Justin Bieber just went in for a routine check-up. The 25-year-old singer was spotted with an IV attached to his forearm while out in LA on Sept. 18. Biebs was accompanied by his security, and it appeared that he was carrying a black bag that held the IV drip. Other than the pink bandage wrapped around his arm, Justin seemed perfectly fine. However, the pictures left some of his fans shook and in search of an explanation.

“Does anyone know if Justin’s okay? I saw a picture with an IV in his arm, just worried if he’s all good or not. Love u,” one tweeted, echoing the concerns of others. “I’m so scared now I hope Justin Bieber is ok I don’t know why he has an IV I’m scared.” However, one Belieber thinks they found the reason for the IV. “[Justin] is fine. It’s likely IV therapy that administers fluid for proper hydration and/or vitamins. It’s a new ‘trend’ now,” one tweeted. HollywoodLife has reached out to Justin’s rep for a comment on the IV and will update this post when more information is made available.

Whatever the reason is behind Justin’s IV, he was in happier spirits in the days prior. He and wife Hailey Baldwin, 22, celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Sept. 13. The couple marked the occasion with an affectionate mirror selfie that was posted to Hailey’s Instagram Stories. In the picture, the couple can be seen standing in an elevator. Hailey holds up her phone to capture the moment, as she leans in to kiss a smiling Justin’s cheek. “1 year of being your Mrs.,” she captioned the picture, and it seems she’s eagerly looking forward to many more.

Shortly after the couple celebrated one year of being “husband and wife,” Hailey delivered a clap back to all the critics of her and Justin’s matrimony. “Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us,” she said when speaking to Vogue Australia. “When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ”He’s never going to this’, ‘you’re never going to that,’ ‘you’ll be divorced by then,’ you can’t help but wonder: ‘Does someone see something that I don’t see?’ ” The online hate is enough to make you sick – but here’s hoping that Justin, with his IV, is okay.