Julie Andrews’ Children: Meet Her 3 Adult Daughters

Julie Andrews is one of the most celebrated actresses of all-time! After early TV roles in the 1950s, she was cast in The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins (which earned her a Best Actress Oscar) during the 60s, which have both been regarded as two of the greatest movie musicals ever made. Julie, 86, has long been considered one of the most iconic stars of all-time and her talent transcends generations. Shes’ been re-introduced to younger fans through appearances in other popular movies like The Princess Diaries, Shrek and the hit series Bridgerton.

Throughout her career, Julie has been married twice first to costume designer Tony Walton from 1959 to 1968 and then to director Blake Edwards from 1969 until his death in 2010. Between the two relationships, she has three children. Find out more about all of Julie’s kids here.

Emma Walton Hamilton

Julie’s oldest daughter Emma Hamilton, 59, was born to her and Tony in 1962. With both of her parents being in the arts, it’s no surprise that Emma has dabbled in a wide variety of different artistic mediums. She’s done some acting, appearing in Curse of the Pink Panther, That’s Life, and As The World Turns through the 1980s, per IMDb. She also executive produced her mom’s show Julie’s Greenroom in 2017.

Despite touching on acting, one of her biggest career successes has been co-writing children’s books with her mom, including bestsellers like The Very Fairy Princess. She’s also helped her mom pen memoirs about her life and career, according to her bio. Other than the collaborations with her mom, Emma has written a wide variety of books on her own, including the poetry collection Door to Door and the parenting guide Raising Bookworms.

Aside from her work, Emma has been married to Stephen Hamilton since 1991, and the pair have a son and daughter.

Amy Edwards

After Julie and Tony’s 1968 divorce, she wed Blake Edwards in 1969, becoming a step-mom to his daughter Jennifer and son Geoffrey. Amid the marriage, The Princess Diaries star has opened up about step-parenting and comparing it to her iconic role in The Sound of Music. “I still went through a lot of stepmothering. And it was rarer [than today] because divorce was rarer and there was an idea that stepmothers must be wicked. But Maria, in the film, turned out to be not so wicked,” she said in an interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2015, per Now To Love.

Julie and Blake adopted two daughters shortly after getting married. Their first daughter Amy, 48, was adopted in 1979 from Vietnam. While Julie is clearly a loving mother to all of her kids and step-children, her two younger daughters have mostly stayed out of the spotlight.

Joanna Edwards

After adopting Amy, Julie and Blake adopted a younger daughter Joanna, 47, in 1975. Like her older sister, Joanna has mostly kept private. Even though Julie’s younger daughters may stay out of the spotlight, the actress has made it clear how important all of her kids are to her. “As a mother, my children have always come first, and even though I’ve always been a working woman, I have also tried to have them with me, as often as I could,” she told Australian Women’s Weekly.