Jude Law’s Wife: Everything To Know About Phillipa Coan, Plus His Previous Marriage

Jude Law has said ‘I Do’ twice — first to actress Sadie Frost, and then to his current wife, Phillipa Coan. Learn more about both of Jude’s marriages.

Actor Jude Law, 49, gave love a chance in his marriage to British actress Sadie Frost. Sadly, after welcoming three children together, the couple got divorced, and the Fantastic Beasts star returned to the single life. He then dated actress Sienna Miller before he had an affair with his children’s nanny. Jude went on to have two more children with two different women: model Samantha Burke and actress Catherine Harding. Now, Jude is happily married to Phillipa Coan, with whom he welcomed his six child in September 2020. Here’s what you need to know about Jude’s marriages to Sadie and Phillipa.

Sadie Frost

Jude met Sadie, 56, on the set of the 1994 British crime film Shopping. The project marked Jude’s first major leading film role in his career. Sadie was married to singer Gary Kemp at the time, but she couldn’t deny her feelings for Jude. “The force of the love I felt for Jude and his intense ambition made me feel out of control,” she wrote in her 2010 autobiography, according to The Mirror. Sadie got divorced from Gary in 1995 and began a relationship with Jude. They welcomed their first child, son Rafferty, in 1996. But before they could get married, Jude’s career was booming, and that took a toll on Sadie.

“Jude was away a lot, while I was sitting on the sofa, getting fatter and gripped by a nagging sense that I was jeopardizing my love,” she reportedly wrote in the autobiography, where she also revealed how bad things got after she spent a night out partying. “One night, I arranged a babysitter for Raff and Fin [her son with Gary] and went out. I partied all night and got home the next day racked with guilt. I was sitting at my dressing table, not feeling anything – just numb,” she wrote in the book. “I watched my hand slowly pick up a pair of scissors. It was if I was being sucked down lower into the chair and the scissors seemed be drawn to my arm. I appeared to have cut myself. Blood dripped down my arm. There was no sense of panic within me – I just felt empty.”

Sadie was treated with medication following the incident. She recovered and got married to Jude in September 1997 in London. Their second child, daughter Iris, was born in 2000, followed by son Rudy, born in 2002. However, as Sadie’s depression continued, their marriage fell apart. At the Golden Globe Awards, Sadie asked Jude, “do you love me?” She recalled the moment in her autobiography, writing, “He didn’t need to reply – I knew the answer. The moment had arrived and I knew the relationship with the man I loved was over.” Sadie sought additional professional medical treatment to cope with her depression. They officially divorced in October 2003, but are still on good terms today. Sadie was even photographed arriving at Jude’s house after his sixth child was born.

Phillipa Coan

Jude’s relationship with Phillipa started in 2015. Phillipa runs a successful company, Stride, which specializes in improving employees’ performance. After four years of dating, they secretly tied the knot at Old Marylebone Town Hall in central London on April 30, 2019. Jude wore a dark blue corduroy suit to the ceremony, while Phillipa stunned in an off-white, ruffled mini dress with long sleeves and a v-neck.

In September 2020, Jude announced that he and Phillipa welcomed their first child together (his sixth total). The Young Pope actor shared the news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and said fatherhood is “really wonderful.” He added, “We feel pretty blessed that we when we’re in a time, that…we could just nest and enjoy each other’s company.” Jude hasn’t divulged the name or sex of the baby.

The Oscar winner and Phillipa are a known private couple. They are photographed out and about together here and there, but besides that, they typically stay under the radar. Jude did publicly gush about Phillipa back in December 2016, while they were still dating. “She’s mine and no one else’s,” he told Modern Luxury. “I’m very, very happy. Our relationship is a very private thing, and I think part of the fact it works so well is exactly because of that.”