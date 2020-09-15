Jude Law Welcomes 6th Child & First With Wife Phillipa Coan

Congratulations are in order for Jude Law and wife Phillipa Coan! The ‘Sherlock Holmes’ actor confirmed that he and his wife welcomed their 1st child together and that everything is ‘really wonderful.’

Jude Law is a father of 6! The Young Pope actor announced that he and wife Phillipa Coan welcomed their child together, and he did so in an unusual way. Jude, 47, revealed the news during the Sept. 14 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. When host Jimmy Fallon asked what Jude was doing during quarantine, the actor said he’s been gardening. “Oh! And on top of that, I had a baby,” he said, prompting Jimmy to say, “Buried the lede, buried the lede on that one. Congrats, dad! That’s awesome.”

Jude added that it’s “really wonderful…We feel pretty blessed that we when we’re in a time, that…we could just nest and enjoy each other’s company.” Jude said was an unusual birth due to the COVID pandemic, but it sounds like mother and child are well. Jude didn’t divulge the name or sex of the baby, so fans will have to wait until the big reveal.

This marks the couple’s first child together and Jude’s sixth. The actor is already father to son Rafferty, 23, daughter Iris, 19, and son Rudy, 17, with his ex-wife, actress Sadie Frost — as well as daughters Sophia, 10, and Ada, 5, with model Samantha Burke and singer-songwriter Catherine Harding, respectively.

Jude and Sadie met while starring in the 1994 action film Shopping. They wed in 1997 and divorced in 2003. He had brief relationships with both Samantha and Catherine. Jude was also previously linked to actress Sienna Miller in the early 2000s.

Though Jude and Phillipa didn’t formally announce they were expecting, the couple sparked pregnancy speculation in mid-May. They were spotted shopping in London with Phillipa’s baby bump showing in a fitted black top and matching sweatpants.

Jude and Phillipa tied the knot in secret, after four years of dating, at Old Marylebone Town Hall in central London on April 30, 2019. At the time, they were seen outside the town hall, dressed in their wedding best in photos obtained by The Sun. Jude was pictured in a dark blue corduroy suit, and Phillipa, who carried a looked stunning in an off-white, ruffled mini dress with long sleeves and a v-neck. Soon after, the then-newly married couple flaunted their wedding bands with matching smiles.

The Oscar nominee and Phillipa, a businesswoman, are a known private couple. She runs a successful company, Stride, which specializes in improving employees’ performance. Congratulations to the family of three!