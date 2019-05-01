Jude Law reportedly got married to business psychologist Phillipa Coan in central London on Apr. 30.

Jude Law is a married man! The hunky 46-year-old actor got hitched to businesswoman Phillipa Coan, 32, who he met three years ago, in a surprise secret wedding ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in central London on Apr. 30, according to The Sun. The lovebirds were seen outside the town hall dressed in their best for the nuptials with Jude in a dark blue corduroy suit and Phillipa in an off-white mini dress with ruffles in the front. The bride-to-be carried flowers as Jude helped her out of a black Range Rover before they walked up the steps to the town hall for the ceremony. An hour later, they came back outside flaunting wedding bands with huge smiles on their faces.

Before he married Phillipa, Jude was married to actress Sadie Frost, 53 from 1997-2003. They had three children together, including Rafferty, 22, Iris, 18, and Rudy, 16. He then dated actress Sienna Miller, who he starred with in the movie Alfie, and later he was reported to be in a relationship with model Samantha Burke. He had his fifth child, Ava, with musician Catherine Harding in 2015.

