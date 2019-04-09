Jude Law, 46, Wears Tiny, White Speedo While Filming ‘The New Pope’ — See Pics

Jude Law hit the beach while filming his new show, & sported a barely there speedo that left little to the imagination.

Way to get our pulse racing, Jude Law. The 46-year-old actor stripped down to nothing but a small speedo for his new television series, and the photos have fans feeling some type of way. The English actor was spotted in Venice, Italy on April 8, while on set for The New Pope, and if fans weren’t already excited enough for the show, his barely-there beach look will have them more eager than ever. “The Jude Law photos from the young pope set are giving me fu**ing life, lads,” one fan tweeted after catching wind of the pics.

Jude’s co-star, Ludivine Sagnier, was also seen in the set of images, and the two walked hand-in-hand down the shore for one scene of the show. The actress wore a pink and yellow bikini, and accessorized with a massive cross necklace. The two stars looked picture perfect as they hit the sand, but it was Jude that fans couldn’t help but zero in on. “Good morning to these photos of Jude Law filming THE NUDE POPE,” one fan even joked on Twitter.

The Captain Marvel actor was also seen splashing in the water at one point and looked to be having a ball. He flashed two thumbs up after diving in, and his tight, white speedo clearly showed off just how tan the actor is. See the hunky actor sport his speedo below!

The New Pope is an upcoming drama television series created for HBO, and marks a continuation to the 2016 series, The Young Pope. The forthcoming show is expected to premiere later in 2019. After seeing the set of steamy on-set pics, we are so ready for this!