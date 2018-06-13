10 Hot Hunks In Speedos Just In Time For Summer: Zac Efron, Luke Evans, & More

From ‘Baywatch’ babe Zac Efron to British beauty Luke Evans, celeb hunks love a good speedo, and we have them looking steamier than ever in these pics just in time for breach weather!

Whoa baby, are we ready for summer! While some celeb men opt for a pair of regular swim trunks, others show a bit more skin with a speedo! Zac Efron, 30, is a notable speedo-user in his film Baywatch, in which he rocks an American Flag designed swimsuit. In arguably one of the best moments of the film, The Rock and Zac rip off their sweats to go save someone, and under them Zac reveals his tiny bathing suit. The Rock stops everything to ask him what he’s wearing, and the super hunk simply replies, “Freedom.” We’d let Zac save us any day. Justin Timberlake also wore a speedo in the hysterical movie The Love Guru, but with the costume pubic hair peaking out — we could have done without that one.

Aussie Liam Hemsworth had us all drooling over his chiseled abs and toned physique after posing in a floral speedo on his Instagram last summer. “Here’s to ice baths and flexing in my tiny shorts!” he captioned the pic. Swoon! Michael Phelps, of course, is no stranger to the speedo, as most professional male swimmers wear them for speed purposes — get it? speed-o — but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t look amazing in one! The Olympian puts his abs on display every 4 years at the Summer Olympic Games in a speedo, and we are thinking of petitioning to make the games every year, just so we can get more Phelps. From across the pool to across the pond, where speedos are more common, Brit Luke Evans has some smoldering pics in a bright blue speedo. While vacationing in Mykonos, the actor left little to imagination in his tiny swimsuit!

Another celeb who loves his blue speedo is Calvin Harris, who joked around with friends in an Instagram, where all the guys were sporting similar bathing suits. Be sure to click through the gallery to see all your favorite hunky celebs who are ready for summer in their speedos!