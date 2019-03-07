Brie Larson, Halsey & More Stars Who Wore Stunning Looks To The ‘Captain Marvel’ Premieres

Brie Larson, Halsey and Gemma Chan are among the stars who looked like IRL superheroes at the premieres for ‘Captain Marvel.’

The world is about to get a little bit better on March 8 when Captain Marvel officially hits theaters. Brie Larson will make history as the first woman to lead a Marvel superhero movie (which is long overdo.) But in the buildup for the film, Larson has proved at the movie’s premieres that she doesn’t just have super powers, but super style too. She’s not alone, though. Her costars Gemma Chan and Lashana Lynch, as well as stars like Halsey and Iskra Lawrence, have all walked the red carpets in striking looks.

Larson started off strong by wearing a custom off-the-shoulder Versace gown to the film’s London premiere on Feb. 27. The cobalt blue dress fit perfectly with the superhero theme thanks to the bold color and a gold lined cape. For the Los Angeles premiere on March 4, Larson opted for a softer look: a cream Rodarte dress with a sheer overlay embellished with white stars.

She must’ve coordinated with her costars because Chan and Lynch also opted for bold, bright looks in London and more feminine ensembles in Los Angeles. Chan wore a red slit dress over wide leg pants in London and a pastel Ralph and Russo look in Los Angeles. Lynch chose a bright magenta Michael Costello gown for the UK premiere and a silver semi-sheer Jovani dress in LA.

At the edgier end of the spectrum, Halsey walked the LA carpet in a black leather romper by Saint Laurent. But there were even more looks to love at the Captain Marvel premieres; head up to the gallery above to see them all!