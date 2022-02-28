‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Trailer: Tina Is Mysteriously Missing As The Crew Takes On Grindelwald

Your Monday just got a little dose of magic. A new ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ trailer premiered on February 28 and gave us a closer look at the epic war to come. But where in the world is Tina?!

“Memory is everything. Without it, we are blind. Without it, we leave the fate of our world to chance,” Dumbledore said in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, which echoes in the beginning of the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3.

When Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore begins, Dumbledore gets news about Grindelwald’s impending war. “The world as we know it is coming undone,” Dumbledore says to Newt. “If we’re to defeat him, you’ll have to trust me.”

Grindelwald is not here to negotiate. He wants war. “With or without you, I’ll burn down their world,” Grindewald says to Dumbledore. Dumbledore enlists Newt, Theseus, Jacob, and more to take down Grindelwald. One person who is notably missing is Tina, who has starred in the previous Fantastic Beasts movies. Queenie is Team Grindelwald at this point, but there’s no sign of Tina. In the books, Tina and Newt eventually get married.

Tina has not been featured in any of the trailers thus far. However, not to worry. Katherine Waterston is credited as a member of the cast in Warner Bros. synopsis of the film.

The first full-length trailer was released two months before the new one. Fantastic Beasts 3 picks up in the aftermath of The Crimes of Grindelwald. This time around, Grindelwald is more determined than ever to rule over the muggles. This puts him at odds with his old pal Dumbledore, Newt, Theseus, and more.

Credence is going to have an even bigger role in The Secrets of Dumbledore. At the end of the last film, Grindelwald told the volatile and dangerous Credence that he’s actually the long-lost brother of Albus Dumbledore, and his real name is actually Aurelius.

Fantastic Beasts 3 has had a long and winding road to release. The third film in the Fantastic Beasts trilogy was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming officially began in September 2020 after a months-long hold and wrapped in February 2021.

In the previous two movies, Johnny Depp played the role of Gellert Grindewald. In November 2020, Johnny announced that he would not be returning to the role after losing a libel suit against The Sun over an article that involved allegations of abuse concerning ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor wrote that he had been “asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

Shortly after, Mads Mikkelsen was announced as the new Grindelwald. He’ll join the rest of the returning cast, which also includes Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, and Jessica Williams. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be released in theaters on April 15. Two more Fantastic Beasts films are in the works, so the adventures are far from over.