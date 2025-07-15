Why Was Joy Taylor Fired From Fox Sports? Inside Her Departure

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Joy Taylor is no longer working at Fox Sports, according to a new report. The news came months after a bombshell lawsuit was filed naming Joy in the legal dispute against the network. So, was Joy really fired by Fox or did she leave by choice?

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about Joy’s exit from Fox Sports.

Who Is Joy Taylor?

Joy is a television host and sports commentator best known for co-hosting Speak at Fox Sports. Previously, she worked on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, The Herd with Colin Cowherd and The Joy Taylor Show.

Outside of Fox, Joy was also the host of her own podcast, “Maybe I’m Crazy,” and The Hang on Facebook Live. She currently hosts the podcast “Two Personal.”

Was Joy Taylor Really Fired by Fox?

Yes, it appears that Joy really was fired by Fox Sports, according to a report by The Athletic. The outlet reported that her show, Speak, was being axed from the network in addition to the two FS1 programs Breakfast Ball and The Facility.

However, Joy’s contract with Fox was expected to end sometime in the summer of 2025, according to Front Office Sports. So, this could have contributed to her departure.

Reasons Behind Joy Taylor’s Exit From Fox Sports

The Athletic did not cite a specific reason behind Joy’s reported departure, but she was involved in a controversy. In January 2025, Joy was named in a lawsuit against former Fox Sports programming executive Charlie Dixon. The suit, filed by former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji, accused Charlie of sexual and workplace harassment and sexual battery, and that Joy allegedly advised Noushin to “get over it” when Noushin claimed that Charlie physically rubbed and grabbed her at a party in West Hollywood in January 2017.

The lawsuit further alleged that Joy began insulting Noushin and mocked the pronunciation of her name in addition to allegedly having an affair with Charlie.

Joy denied the claims against her and took two weeks off work from late February to early March 2025.

Where Is Joy Taylor Going Next?

It’s unclear where Joy could work next, but since she’s already established a platform for herself, she could focus on podcast hosting as other media personalities have done in the past.

Joy has not publicly addressed her reported firing from Fox Sports at the time of publication.