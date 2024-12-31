Jordin Sparks’ Net Worth: How Much Money She Makes Now

Jordin Sparks has been a household name since the young age of 17. She won the sixth season of American Idol in 2007, solidifying herself as a magnificent vocal talent and kickstarting a career in the recording industry, on the big screen, and even occasionally on Broadway. She’s been the recipient of an American Music Award, BET Award, Teen Choice Award, NAACP Image Award and more, along with over a dozen high-profile nominations.

As for the fame, she once said she could take it or leave it. “Honestly, the fame part, I could take it or leave it,” she told Reader’s Digest for a November 2024 interview. “I did not do this. I just want to sing. I honestly, would be fine if I never had my picture taken again. I just want to sing. I know I’m supposed to be here to use my voice to heal and to help people and to bring joy, and so that’s what my focus is, and that’s what I want to do.”

Aside from being a musical icon, she’s also a wife, mother, philanthropist, and beloved pop culture figure. So what is Jordin Sparks’ net worth today? Learn more about her current career and how she makes her money these days below.

How Does Jordin Sparks Make Money?

After winning American Idol in 2007, she signed a record deal with Jive, and her hit “No Air,” from the subsequent self-titled album, peaked at number 3. According to Celebrity Net Worth, from there she went on to open for pop superstar Alicia Keys on tour in 2008. Her second album, “Battlefield,” earned lackluster sales.

Over the years, she’s made appearances in TV, on Broadway, and in films. She’s been featured in RuPaul’s Drag Race, returned for appearances on American Idol, and played the lead role in Broadway’s Waitress. Sparks partnered with Avon in 2008 to promote Mark, the cosmetics brand’s teen division, and created a line of clothing at Wet Seal. Two years later, in 2010, she created her signature fragrance Because of You…, followed by two more fragrances called Fascinate and Ambition.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, she owned a home in the Hollywood Hills, which she listed for $1.85 million in 2017 after purchasing it in 2013.

What is Jordin Sparks’ Net Worth Now?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sparks currently has a net worth of $8 million. Per Parade, she’s ranked among the 20 richest American Idol contestants, landing at number 6.

Is Jordin Sparks Married?

Sparks married fitness model Dana Isaiah in 2017. In her 2024 interview with Reader’s Digest, the songstress claimed she’s most centered when with her husband. “For me, my home is always my center,” she told the publication. “So if I were to say I felt balanced anywhere, it would definitely be home with my husband and my son.”

She explained to PEOPLE in 2023 that Isaiah “empowers” her. “My relationship with my husband empowers me all the time,” she told the outlet. “He definitely wants to see me shine. I’ve never had a relationship where I felt that they really believed in my dreams, that they really wanted to see those things come to fruition, that they really wanted to be like, ‘Hey, spread your wings and fly. Try this, and go for that part, or do this song, or go for that collaboration, or show a little skin.’ So, it’s been amazing to have somebody who literally is just, ‘Whatever you want to do, I want to be there to help you do it.’ It enables me to have freedom in my creative process and my work that I haven’t had before. I’m very empowered.”

Does Jordin Sparks Have Children?

Per TODAY, Sparks and Isaiah welcomed their first child, son DJ (Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., on May 2, 2018. Her her 2023 interview with PEOPLE, she shared a peek into her life as a mom. “He is 100% his own person,” she said of DJ. “He has his own thoughts, he’s got his own opinions. With DJ, you’re never going to wonder what’s going on. He’s always going to tell you the truth, so that’s been really fun to experience.”