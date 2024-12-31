Jordin Sparks’ Children: How Many Kids Does She Have?

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Jordin Sparks‘ world revolves around her family! The “No Air” artist is known as one of the world’s most favorite music artists, but her most important role is being a mom. Learn all about Jordin’s family, including how many children she has, her marriage and more, below.

Is Jordin Sparks Married?

Yes, Jordin has been married to her husband, Dana Isaiah, since 2017. They eloped in July of that year in Hawaii but didn’t reveal the big news until November. Jordin recalled her wedding in an interview with PEOPLE in 2017, nothing that she and Dana “hadn’t had a set plan or anything” for their vows.

“We were like, ‘If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, that’s OK too,” she explained, before describing her seaside ceremony. “We all get in the water and we’re having a good time and I just was like ‘Morgan [her best friend] … why don’t you do it right now?’ And she was like ‘OK.'”

How Many Kids Does Jordin Sparks Have?

Jordin is a mother to one child: her son, Dana Isaiah “DJ” Jr. She gave birth to DJ in May 2018. During an interview with Us Weekly two years later, Jordin said that she and her husband weren’t planning on having more kids.

“Yeah, I’m good with one. We’re both good,” she told the publication in 2020, before explaining, “As a mom, knowing myself and going through this for the first time, I’m just like, ‘You know what? I want to be able to keep my focus on DJ.’ Because trying to split the attention from Dana to DJ was a lot for me. I’m a giver. I love to be nurturing, and I just don’t know if I’d be able to take care of myself as much if I expanded.”

Jordin went on to note that “being able to express what [DJ] wants has been really, really nice, especially in this time when he can run around the park [during the COVID-19 pandemic].” She called her son a “champ” for handling the 2020 lockdowns.

Who Are Jordin Sparks’ Parents?

Jordin has two loving parents: her mom, Jodi Sparks, and her dad, Phillippi Sparks, who is known for his football career.