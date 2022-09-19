Jordin Sparks’ Parents: Meet Her Mom & Famous Football Playing Dad

Jordin Sparks, 32, is a successful songstress most known for winning Season 6 of American Idol when she was just 17 years old. She is the only daughter of her two parents, Phillippi Sparks, 53, and Jodi Sparks. She also has one sibling, her brother, P.J. Sparks, 31. Get to know the musician’s parents below!

Phillippi Sparks

Phillippi is famous in his own right since he played in the NFL from 1992 to 2001. Jordin’s dad first played for the legendary New York Giants from 1992 to 2000 before he moved on to play for the Dallas Cowboys from 2000 to 2001. In 1987, the 5′ 11″ cornerback graduated from Maryvale High School in Phoenix, Arizona, before playing football at Glendale Community College in Arizona. It was not long until Phillippi played college football at Arizona State and began his NFL career in 1992.

Although he had two children with Jordin’s mom, Jodi, the pair eventually parted ways. His official IMDb profile states that he and Jodi were married at one point, but it is not clear when. The outlet also reports that he has been married to a woman named Vivian Romero since Oct. 2015.

Jordin and her father have a very close relationship. The mom-of-one often posts about her family, especially her dad on her Instagram. Back in December 2021, the “Tattoo” singer shared a photo of her dad paying tribute to the late football star John Madden. Jordin captioned the post, “My Dad doesn’t have IG but wanted to show everyone how much he loves John Madden. He said: ‘He was a biggest part of the reason why I made All Madden! He loved the guys who never got the credit they deserved and I was one of his guys!!!’ My Dad is one of the best and John always made sure to give #22 his props. Thank you for everything John. Rest easy.” The sweet photo showed Phillippli smiling ear-to-ear and sporting a varsity jacket with the words “All-Madden Team” across the back.

Jodi Sparks

Jodi is Jordin’s mother and the mother of her brother P.J. Although her daughter is a Grammy-nominated singer, Jodi lives her life out of the public eye. She has, however, been photographed with her beautiful daughter on the red carpet for numerous occasions. Jordin also features her momma on her Instagram from time-to-time as well. Back in July 2019, Jordin went to the water park with her mom and family and shared the sweet moment on social media. She captioned the post, “Reminiscing about extending the weekend @kalahariresorts! We had so much fun spending time together as a family!” The family group shot featured Jordin, Jodi, and Jordin’s husband, Dana Isaiah, 30, along with their adorable son, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., 4.

Both of Jordin’s parents showed up to support their daughter on the red carpet of the 2012 movie premiere for Sparkle. Jordin starred in the musical drama alongside legendary singer Whitney Houston, Carmen Ejogo, and more. On the red carpet for the film’s premiere, Jodi and Phillippi were seen giving their daughter a kiss on the cheek as she celebrated the major accomplishment.