Jonathan Majors Trial: Everything We Know About the Actor’s Assault Case

Image Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jonathan Majors was arrested for the alleged assault of a woman named Grace Jabbari, whom he was in a previous relationship with. The choreographer accused the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor of striking her during an alleged argument in early 2023. Keep reading to learn more about Jonathan’s assault case.

Who Is Grace Jabbari?

Jabbari is a choreographer and dancer who dated Majors in the past. She has also appeared in box office-breaking films, including Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning: Part One and Barbie.

What Did Jonathan Majors Do?

Majors and Jabbari have accused one another of battery during an alleged argument that occurred in March 2023. He was arrested for multiple counts of assault: three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and one count of harassment in the second degree. If he is convicted, Majors could face up to one year in prison, according to several outlets.

The Harder They Fall star vehemently denied the accusations against him, saying in a statement with his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

In addition to his case against Grace, Variety reported that multiple women have come forward with assault allegations against Jonathan over the years.

While Majors awaits his upcoming trial against Jabbari, she also turned herself in to authorities in October in connection to the March 2023 incident. TMZ reported that Jabbari allegedly scratched the actor’s face, causing a cut on his cheek, and tore off his coat buttons.

Jabbari’s attorney said in a statement, “Grace is super strong. We are disappointed when survivors are treated like perpetrators.” For his part, Majors’ lawyer, Dustin Pusch, reacted to Jabbari turning herself in, according to a statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

“With her arrest yesterday, the public learned that the NYPD determined probable cause exists to charge Grace Jabbari for the crimes she committed against Jonathan Majors,” the statement read. “This decision came after the NYPD’s thorough and lengthy investigation. Instead of acting on the findings from law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office unilaterally and without explanation has decided not to prosecute Ms. Jabbari for her misdeeds and the documented injuries she caused Mr. Majors.”

However, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office released a statement noting that it would not pursue charges against Jabbari for the alleged March 2023 incident with Majors.

When Does Jonathan’s Trial Begin?

Majors’ trial against Jabbari is scheduled for November 29.

Is Jonathan Majors Still Acting in Movies and Shows?

Majors rose to fame from his roles in films such as Devotion, Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The California native also received accolades for his television role in Lovecraft Country. However, because of his assault trial, Majors’ career appears to be at risk. The Yale University graduate was dropped from his management company, Entertainment 360, and he was fired from the upcoming film The Man in My Basement.