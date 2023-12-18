Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of 2 Charges in Assault & Harassment Trial

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jonathan Majors was found guilty of one count of assault in the third degree and another count of harassment in his trial on Monday, December 18, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was facing four charges in the trial. The six-person jury had deliberated for about four hours. He had pleaded “not guilty” to all of the charges.

In addition to the two guilty verdicts, Majors was also found not guilty of one count of assault in the third degree and the other charge for aggravated harassment in the second degree. The Lovecraft Country star, 34, was seated with his family, lawyers, and girlfriend Meagan Good when the verdict was read. The charges were brought against him after he called 911 in March after he found his ex Grace Jabbari unconscious in their apartment.