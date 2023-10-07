Meagan Good’s Husband: All About Her Ex DeVon Franklin & Current Romance With Jonathan Majors

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Meagan Good is an accomplished actress and producer with a number of high-profile credits under her belt, including NBC’s Deception and films like Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Intruder, among others. She’s even appeared in music videos for Will Smith, 50 Cent, and Tyrese. Now, the gorgeous actress is staring in Lifetime’s Buying Back My Daughter, which co-stars Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and is set to air on Saturday, October 7.

Behind the camera, she’s also had a marriage to well-known producer DeVon Franklin and is currently in a high-profile relationship with actor Jonathan Majors. Here’s what to know about Meagan’s most important romantic relationships.

How Did Meagan Meet DeVon?

Meagan and DeVon met on the set of 2011’s Jumping the Broom — according to PEOPLE, he was working as a studio executive for Columbia Pictures at the time. According to a source, sparks flew immediately, and the relationship deepened quickly. “They moved really quickly when they first got together, and DeVon fell super hard for her,” an insider told the outlet in December of 2021.

Meagan and DeVon Tied the Knot the Following Year.

It didn’t take long for the couple to make the ultimate decision. In June of 2012, they married in a romantic Malibu, California, ceremony. The lavish event went down with 400 guests at upscale Triunfo Creek Winery, with the Think Like A Man actress wearing a stunning custom R-mine bridal gown with a traditional veil and a lavender ruffled train. Long, lace sleeves made the look all the more gorgeous, and in photos they kissed in front of a purple flower-covered trellis.

“I didn’t want girly,” she told PEOPLE of the look. “I wanted handsome. It’s got a bit of a masculine feel to it. I wanted something that felt a tad bit rebellious and out of the ordinary. That felt closer to my personality.” Meagan told the outlet at the time that, “it’s wonderful to have a partner to have so much fun with!”

The Duo Split in 2021

The former couple announced their split after nine years in December of 2021. “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” they said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

According to PEOPLE, it wasn’t much of a surprise. “Their work schedules often kept them apart, and they just haven’t been spending a lot of time together this past year,” a pal told the outlet. “When they did have time in their schedules, it’d often just be hours that they would be able to spend quality time together.”

They added that, “It’s sad but it’s been a long time coming. Meagan is really busy with work right now and is doing her best to stay positive. After so long together, it’s a big life change for both of them obviously.”

A separate source confirmed their schedules clashed, leading to trouble in the marriage. “Due to their busy work schedules and filming in different states, they didn’t see each other that much even before COVID,” they stated. “Then they spent a massive amount of time together, but after that, they barely saw each other.”

Their divorce was finalized in June of 2022 — pointedly ahead of his Married at First Sight debut.

Meagan’s relationship with Jonathan Majors

Meagan subsequently began dating embattled actor Jonathan Majors, with reports emerging of a romance in May of 2023. Rumors swirled that they’re actually married after he called her “the missus” during a joint appearance in Washington, D.C, in September. A source subsequently confirmed to PEOPLE that they are not married.

Jonathan was accused of allegedly assaulting a woman in a domestic dispute in March — a charge he strongly denies. Through the court drama, Meagan has stood by him. “She wouldn’t be out and about with him so publicly or be supporting him in his legal situation if the relationship didn’t mean something to her,” a source told PEOPLE in June.