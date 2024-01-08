Jonathan Majors Reacts to Guilty Verdict in First TV Interview Since His Assault Trial

Jonathan Majors, 34, spoke out for the first time on television one month after his guilty verdict in his assault trial. The Marvel actor did a sit-down interview with Linsey Davis on Good Morning America on Monday, January 8 and said he “was absolutely shocked and afraid” when he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in December 2023.

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?’ ” Jonathan said.

Jonathan was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment. However, he was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree. He confirmed in his GMA interview he plans to appeal the conviction.

EXCLUSIVE: "This has been very, very, very hard and very difficult and confusing in many ways." Jonathan Majors speaks out for the first time after conviction in domestic violence trial and shares hopes to work in Hollywood again. @LinseyDavis reports. https://t.co/MyWyLCbpzv pic.twitter.com/W7D3IH3eRW — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2024

Jonathan explained that he hasn’t seen his daughter due to the case against him. “Everything has kinda gone away,” he said. “And it’s just me now, you know, and my lovely, you know, partner, Meagan [Good], and my dogs. However, Jonathan noted that he feels “blessed” right now despite the fact that he’s awaiting his sentencing. “I’m surrounded by people who love me, who care about me. But this has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways,” he said. “But I’m standing.”

The Loki star went to trial after he was involved in a March 2023 incident with Grace that took place inside a hired car in New York City. Jonathan was accused of assault by Grace, and afterwards Variety reported that multiple other women have come forward with assault allegations against the actor over the years. The jury in the case involving Grace believe Jonathan recklessly assaulted his ex, but they also believe he did it unintentionally, according to ABC News.

Shortly after the verdict, Marvel Studios officially dropped Jonathan, multiple outlets confirmed. Jonathan, who played Kang the Conqueror in several MCU projects already, told GMA it was “like the world stopped” when he learned of Marvel’s decision. “It’s like you work so hard for things. And then, you know, it’s done,” he said, before adding that he believes he’ll work in Hollywood again. “Heck yeah, I do. I pray I do. But it’s God’s plan and God’s timing.”

Jonathan is scheduled to be sentenced for the two guilty counts on February 6. He is facing up to one year of jail.