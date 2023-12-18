Meagan Good Holds Hands With Jonathan Majors in Court As He’s Found Guilty of Harassment and Assault

Image Credit: SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Meagen Good, 42, showed support for Jonathan Majors, 34, by holding his hand outside the courthouse after he was found guilty of harassment and assault on Monday. The actress and model didn’t show any expression on her face as she wore a black blazer and thigh-high tan boots. She also added glasses to her look and carried a tan purse as her long hair as down.

Jonathan also dressed professionally in a long dark blue coat over a light gray blazer, matching pants, and boots. At one point, he also let a pair of sunglasses hang down off his chin.

Jonathan’s guilty verdict comes after he was involved in a March incident with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, that took place inside a hired car in New York City. After five hours of deliberation, the jury also acquitted the Marvel star of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment. Although the jury believe he recklessly assaulted Grace, they also believe he did it unintentionally, according to ABC News.

“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that,” Jonathan’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told Page Six. “We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.”

“Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months,” Chaudhry continued. “Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

Jonathan is set to be sentenced on February 6.

Before the day of the verdict, Meagan has been very supportive of her boyfriend and showed up to his June court date. They were first romantically linked in May and have since gone on many PDA-filled dates around New York City. She’s never publicly commented on Jonathan’s court case or the verdict.