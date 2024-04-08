Jonathan Majors Receives Sentence for Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Jonathan Majors has been sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling and no jail time after being convicted of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. According to the Associated Press, the 34-year-old actor was ordered to complete 52 weeks of an in-person batterer’s intervention program. Additionally, Majors must also complete the mental health therapy that his legal team claimed he has been participating in, and he has a no-contact order with Jabbari. If he violates the terms of his sentencing, Majors faces one year of prison.

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told the court on Monday, April 8, that the actor is “committed to growing as a person” and has “lost his whole career.”

“This has been the most challenging year of his life,” the lawyer said, adding that her client intends to participate in the mandated counseling programs with “an open heart.”

In response to Majors’ lawyer, Jabbari addressed the court that day. During her emotional statement, Jabbari fought back tears as she said that her ex-boyfriend is “not sorry.”

“He has not accepted responsibility, ” Jabbari claimed. “He will do this again, and he will hurt other women. He believes he is above the law.”

She went on to accuse the Marvel Cinematic Universe star of manipulating her into believing they were in a happy and loving relationship, according to the outlet. However, Jabbari claimed he had isolated her from her family and friends.

“I was so emotionally dependent on him,” she continued. “I became a different person around him — small, scared and vulnerable.”

The incident took place in March 2023 after Majors and Jabbari got into an altercation. Majors accused Jabbari of being the aggressor and being jealous after seeing a text message from another woman on his phone. While the Creed III star claimed that he was trying to get his phone back from her, Jabbari accused him of physically attacking her in the backseat of a car and hitting her head with his hand. Additionally, she claimed that her then-boyfriend twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed one of her fingers, causing it to fracture.

Majors was found guilty of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation against Jabbari in December 2023. As a result, Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Company dropped him from all upcoming projects.