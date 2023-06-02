Jonah Hill’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Fiancee & Past Relationships

Jonah Hill is an Oscar-nominated actor, known for movies like ‘Superbad’, ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’, and many more.

Jonah Hill is currently dating Olivia Millar, to whom he is rumored to be engaged

The couple welcomed their first child on June 1, 2023

Jonah Hill is an incredibly prolific actor, who can star in a wide array of roles. While he was a breakout star in teen comedies like Superbad, he’s shown that he’s incredibly versatile, earning Academy Award nominations for his roles in movies like The Wolf of Wall Street and Moneyball. Still, he’s often returned to comedy with massive hits like 21 Jump Street and it’s sequel, as well as offering his voice for hits like Sausage Party.

Over the years, Jonah, 39, has been romantically linked to a number of different women. He’s said that if it wasn’t for his career in Hollywood, he felt that he would’ve settled down at a younger age. He also admitted that he thinks he would’ve focused on family if he wasn’t an actor in a 2014 interview with The Guardian. “I’d probably be married with kids now. It’s hard for me to focus on relationships with my job now, but otherwise I would probably have focused solely on that,” he said.

Jonah made headlines when his girlfriend Olivia “Liv” Millar was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her finger in new photos, via DailyMail. Neither has confirmed whether they’re engaged. However, one thing has been confirmed: They became parents in June 2023! Find out more about Olivia and Jonah’s past romances here.

Olivia Millar

Jonah and Liv welcomed their first child together on June 1, 2023 after revealing their pregnancy in late March. Nothing else is known about the birth of their child at the time of this writing.

The pair have been seeing each other since at least September 2022, per People. Jonah and Liv were spotted at a children’s clothing store in January, but for the most part, they have kept their relationship private. While she’s dating the 21 Jump Street star, Liv works in fashion. She co-owns the boutique Chasseresse, which specializes in “vintage, sustainable, and regenerative brands,” according to its Instagram bio.

Sarah Brady

Before meeting Olivia, Jonah was romantically linked to surfer Sarah Brady. Besides hitting the waves, which she regularly shares photos and videos from on social media, Sarah is also a law student, according to her Instagram bio. While Jonah has deleted his social media, he did occasionally photos of himself with the surfer. The pair were even rumored to be engaged at one point, but he denied the rumors with a humorous Instagram post. “I’m engaged. But not to my girlfriend. I am engaged to your mom. I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time,” he wrote, per People. Neither Jonah nor Sarah officially confirmed their breakup, but in the fall, he was seen with Liv.

Gianna Santos

If Jonah is indeed engaged to Liv, it won’t be his first engagement. The This Is The End star had first proposed to Gianna Santos in September 2019, after the pair had dated for a year. A fellow creative, Gianna also works in the entertainment and fashion worlds in art direction, styling, and production, per her website. Unfortunately, Jonah and Gianna’s love was not meant to be, and the pair called off their engagement after a year in October 2020, per E! News.

Brooke Glazer

One of Jonah’s shorter relationships, he was reportedly dating dietician Brooke Glazer in spring 2014, and the pair were seen kissing while having a romantic park date in May of that year, per Us Weekly. The relationship was later reported to have ended by early 2015, per AZ Central.

Isabelle McNally

Before linking up with Brooke, Jonah was reportedly seeing actress Isabelle McNally. A source revealed that the two had been seeing each other for a “few more months” before they were first spotted in September 2013, per Us Weekly. It’s not clear when exactly the pair first started dating or when they broke up, but Isabelle is also an actress, having appeared in a number of different projects. She’s had roles in series like Bates Motel, Strangers, and House of Cards as well as movies such as Frances Ha, Before I Disappear, and more, per IMDb.

Alana Haim

Jonah was reportedly linked to musician Alana Haim, 31, from the indie rock darlings of the same name briefly in 2014. He reportedly met the “Want You Back” musician at a party thrown by Adam Levine according to Star. “They hit it off and started dating almost immediately,” a friend told the outlet. Some reports linked the two together briefly, but their relationship didn’t last. The two didn’t publicly comment on their reported romance.

Alexandra Hoffman

Early in his career, Jonah was briefly linked to movie icon Dustin Hoffman’s youngest daughter Alexandra, 35. The pair dated for nine months, ending their relationship in September 2012, per DailyMail. Although their relationship didn’t last, it did reportedly inspire Jonah’s pal James Franco to make the movie Why Him? James shared a hilarious story about Jonah being nervous early in the relationship during an “Actors on Actors” conversation with Dustin for Variety. “Jonah was talking to Ben Stiller on the set one time, and he’s like, ‘I’m going to go on vacation with Dustin Hoffman. I don’t know him.’ It was really early in his relationship, and he was really nervous about it, and he thought you wouldn’t like him. He’d make a bad impression or something like that,” James explained.

Jordan Klein

As Jonah’s career was beginning, he was romantically linked with Jordan Klein, who he’d known since high school. After four years of dating, the pair reportedly called it quits in October 2011, per Us Weekly. Despite the reports, even early in his career, Jonah was very private about his personal life, and rarely spoke about his relationships.