Jonah HIll’s Pregnant Fiancee Olivia Millar Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump & Engagement Ring In New Photos

Jonah Hill‘s rumored fiancee Olivia Millar proudly showed off her growing baby bump this week. The beauty, who was grocery shopping in Calabasas, CA, wore a long-sleeved light gray top that let the bare bump peek through at the bottom, white sweatpants, and tan slipper-style shoes. She had her hair down and also wore what appeared to be her engagement ring on her left hand ring finger.

The outing comes just a few weeks after she was seen during another shopping trip in Santa Monica. She also showed off her bump and ring as she wore a long-sleeved black top under denim overalls. She had her hair pulled back during the outing and appeared to have little or no makeup on.

Around the same time as her Santa Monica outing, Page Six reported Olivia and Jonah are expecting a child together. Their apparent engagement was also speculated after she was first spotted with the big diamond. Neither one of them have confirmed the reported pregnancy and engagement, but the couple is known for being as private as possible when it comes to their romance.

Jonah and Olivia were first linked in summer 2022 when they were seen kissing during a beach visit. They were then seen reportedly shopping at a children’s boutique in Hawaii in Jan. During the latter outing, they flashed smiles as they talked while walking outside of the store.

Before Olivia, Jonah made headlines for being engaged to Gianna Santos in 2019. They called it quits the following year. He has also been romantically linked to Sarah Brady, Rita Ora and Alana Haim, in the past. Jonah expressed his desire to have a family, in a 2014 interview, and admitted he feels he’d already have one if he didn’t have a successful Hollywood career.

“I’d probably be married with kids now,” he told The Guardian while promoting 22 Jump Street. “It’s hard for me to focus on relationships with my job now, but otherwise I would probably have focused solely on that.”