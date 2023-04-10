Jonah HIll’s Pregnant Fiancee Olivia Millar Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump & Engagement Ring In New Photos

Olivia Millar was grocery shopping in Calabasas, CA in an outing that comes just two weeks since she first debuted her baby bump.

April 10, 2023 10:49PM EDT
Jonah Hill poses during the photocall of 'Mid 90's' during the 69th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 10 February 2019. The movie is presented in the Panorama section at the Berlinale that runs from 07 to 17 February. Mid 90's Photocall ? 69th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 10 Feb 2019
Jonah Hill and Sarah BradyNetflix's 'Don't Look Up' world film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2021
Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' world film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2021 - 05 Dec 2021
Image Credit: BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Jonah Hill‘s rumored fiancee Olivia Millar proudly showed off her growing baby bump this week. The beauty, who was grocery shopping in Calabasas, CA, wore a long-sleeved light gray top that let the bare bump peek through at the bottom, white sweatpants, and tan slipper-style shoes. She had her hair down and also wore what appeared to be her engagement ring on her left hand ring finger.

Olivia Millar
Olivia during her latest outing. (BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID)

The outing comes just a few weeks after she was seen during another shopping trip in Santa Monica. She also showed off her bump and ring as she wore a long-sleeved black top under denim overalls. She had her hair pulled back during the outing and appeared to have little or no makeup on.

Olivia Millar
Another photo of Olivia during the outing. (BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID)

Around the same time as her Santa Monica outing, Page Six reported Olivia and Jonah are expecting a child together. Their apparent engagement was also speculated after she was first spotted with the big diamond. Neither one of them have confirmed the reported pregnancy and engagement, but the couple is known for being as private as possible when it comes to their romance.

Olivia Millar
Olivia’s ring. (BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID)

Jonah and Olivia were first linked in summer 2022 when they were seen kissing during a beach visit. They were then seen reportedly shopping at a children’s boutique in Hawaii in Jan. During the latter outing, they flashed smiles as they talked while walking outside of the store.

Before Olivia, Jonah made headlines for being engaged to Gianna Santos in 2019. They called it quits the following year. He has also been romantically linked to Sarah BradyRita Ora and Alana Haim, in the past. Jonah expressed his desire to have a family, in a 2014 interview, and admitted he feels he’d already have one if he didn’t have a successful Hollywood career.

“I’d probably be married with kids now,” he told The Guardian while promoting 22 Jump Street. “It’s hard for me to focus on relationships with my job now, but otherwise I would probably have focused solely on that.”

