Jonah Hill & GF Sarah Brady Rock The Same Blue Suit To ‘Don’t Look Up’ Premiere — Photos

Jonah Hill looked smitten during his red carpet debut with girlfriend, Sarah Brady — and look, they match!

What a match! Jonah Hill, 37, proved he and girlfriend Sarah Brady, 25, were quite the pair as they made their red carpet debut at the Dec. 5 premiere of Don’t Look Up donning matching baby blue suits. Jonah looked laid back as he wore his jacket without a shirt underneath to reveal his tattooed chest. He slicked his bleached curls back while his surf instructor love wore her sun-kissed locks long and loose. The duo amped up their outfits with accessories, both donning blue necklaces and an array of broaches. Tying things together, Jonah and Sarah both donned silky teal slippers on the red carpet.

Jonah and Sarah quietly dated for several months before going Instagram official on Sept. 9 2021. Brady describes herself as a surfer, photographer, and activist on her website. She earned a B.A. focusing on the anthropology of climate change and human solutions from the University of California San Diego in 2021.

The couple seems fond of matching outfits. Back in August, before going public, Sarah shared a snap of the duo wearing matching terrycloth ensembles. Using her nickname for Jonah, she captioned the shot, “Matching sets with my jojo.”

News of the relationship comes just a little over a year after Jonah split from his fiancee, photographer Gianna Santos, 32, in Oct. 2020. At the time, insiders told People the breakup was amicable. The former couple was first linked in Aug. 2018 after they were seen walking around New York together but kept most of their relationship out of the spotlight.

Jonah’s latest film Don’t Look Up is an apocalyptic comedy directed by Adam McKay. In the movie, he plays the son of Meryl Streep’s character, who is the President Of The United States. The movie also features the talents of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, and Timothée ChalametDon’t Look Up arrives to Netflix Dec. 10.