See Pic

Jonah Hill Rocks Bushy Beard & Long Hair As Jerry Garcia On Set Of ‘Grateful Dead’ Biopic — Photo

TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID
Jonah Hill poses during the photocall of 'Mid 90's' during the 69th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 10 February 2019. The movie is presented in the Panorama section at the Berlinale that runs from 07 to 17 February. Mid 90's Photocall ? 69th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 10 Feb 2019
West Hollywood, CA - Jonah Hill enjoys an iced tea and a smoke on the set of Martin Scorsese's Grateful Dead Film in West Hollywood. Hill will also be co-producing the film for Apple TV. The movie, which does not yet have a title, is being made with the permission of the band and the group’s management, according to Deadline. Although the film will be Scorsese’s first musical biopic, he has history with the Dead, having been an executive producer on the 2017 documentary “Long Strange Trip.” He has also directed documentaries about music legends George Harrison and Bob Dylan, as well as the seminal concert film “The Last Waltz,” about The Band. Pictured: Jonah Hill BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jonah Hill heads out for a solo surfing session on his new red surfboard in Malibu. Pictured: Jonah Hill BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884355b) Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill Twenty-One Jump Street - 2012 Director: Phil Lord / Chris Miller Columbia Pictures USA Scene Still 21 Jump Street View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Jonah Hill was almost unrecognizable as he was seen dressed in a tie-dye hoodie and matching shorts while getting ready to portray Jerry Garcia in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Grateful Dead biopic.

Jonah Hill, 37, is gearing up to take on the incredible role of Jerry Garcia from the Grateful Dead on the small screen and is already looking the part! The actor was photographed walking around the set of the upcoming biopic about the band, which is directed by Martin Scorsese, in West Hollywood, CA on Nov. 30, and looked a lot like the late singer with a bushy beard and long hair. He also wore a tie-dye hoodie and matching shorts by Camp High, which was clearly inspired by the 1960s era in which Jerry lived.

Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill on the set of the Grateful Dead biopic. (TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID)

In addition to his shirt and shorts, Jonah wore tie-dye socks and Off-White x Nike Dunk Lows that appeared to be a tribute to their fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died at the age of 41 a few days ago. He also puffed on a cigarette and looked relaxed as he gets ready to film what will definitely be a memorable flick.

The untitled Grateful Dead biopic will “chronicle the band’s formation in the Bay Area as the ’60s psychedelic counterculture movement started to take off,” according to Variety. The band was known for being one of the bands that catapulted the rise of psychedelic counterculture and toured the country with devoted fans known as Deadheads. Jerry, who struggled with heroin and cocaine addictions throughout his life, died of a heart attack at the age of 53 in 1995.

Related Gallery

Jonah Hill & Gianna Santos -- PICS

Jonah Hill, Gianna Santos 'Saturday Night Live' TV Show, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos hold hands as they enjoy a leisurely day in Beverly Hills. The pair did some shopping, and Jonah also took some photos while they were out. Pictured: Jonah Hill, Gianna Santos BACKGRID USA 15 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Gianna Santos enjoy a romantic walk together. The duo are seen sweetly holding hands as they make their way down the sidewalk on their sunny outing together. Pictured: Jonah Hill, Gianna Santos BACKGRID USA 14 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jerry Garcia
Jerry Garcia on stage. (Bob Minkin/Shutterstock)

In addition to starring in the highly-anticipated film, Jonah will produce it with his company Strong Baby along with his producing partner Matt Dines. Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski of American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson will write the script and surviving Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann will executive produce it along with Jerry’s daughter Trixie Garcia, Eric Eisner and Bernie Cahill.

The movie is being developed by Apple and when asked about why he chose to direct it, Martin reportedly said, “The Grateful Dead were more than just a band. They were their own planet, populated by millions of devoted fans.”