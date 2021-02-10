Jonah Hill Shows Off Surfing Skills & Impressive Weight Loss While He Rides The Waves In Malibu

Jonah Hill hung loose and surfed the afternoon away during a gorgeous day in Malibu, showing off his major weight loss in a skintight wetsuit.

Jonah Hill‘s got the moves. The Wolf of Wall Street actor, 37, was spotted hanging 10 and catching waves in Malibu like any good SoCal resident during a sunny day at the beach. Jonah is an avid surfer and has become pretty amazing at it, as you can see in the photo below. Just look at his form while he was cruising on that longboard on February 9!

His full body wetsuit, worn to help him beat the cold winter water temps, revealed Jonah’s impressive weight loss, the result of a health journey he’s been on for the last several years. Jonah struggled with his weight, and after gaining an additional 40 pounds for the 2015 film War Dogs, he vowed to make a change. He turned to his friend and 21 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum for advice.

“I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’ Jonah recalled in a 2017 Tonight Show interview. “And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf**ker, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world’.” Jonah promptly called a nutritionist and started to work on his health goals.

Jonah’s recently revealed his slimmed-down figure in a photo taken at a family Bar Mitzvah. His sister, Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein, posted a photo with Jonah and two young family members that showed the actor in a slim, tan suit, white dress shirt, and a dark belt cinching his smaller waist. He looks incredible!