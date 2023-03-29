Jonah Hill’s Girlfriend Sparks Engagement Speculation With Massive Diamond Ring: Photos

Is movie party boy Jonah Hill finally ready to tie the knot? Photos emerged this week showing his girlfriend wearing a huge diamond ring!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 29, 2023 10:49PM EDT
View gallery
Baseball shortstop and outfielder Cole Tucker and girlfriend/actress Vanessa Hudgens arrive at the 2021 AFI Fest - Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Netflix's 'tick, tick...BOOM!' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on November 10, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2021 AFI Fest - Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Netflix's 'tick, tick...BOOM!', Hollywood, United States - 10 Nov 2021
Barbara Palvin (L) and Dylan Sprouse arrive for the premiere of 'Bones and All' during the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 02 September 2022. The movie is presented in the official competition 'Venezia 79' at the festival running from 31 August to 10 September 2022. Bones & All - Premiere - 79th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 02 Sep 2022
Image Credit: MEGA

Jonah Hill may be ready to settle down. In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mailhis girlfriend Liv (Olivia) Millar was seen out and about in Santa Monica while rocking a conspicuously large diamond ring on her left hand. The vintage clothing store co-founder rocked a pair of low-key denim overalls paired with a black long sleeved top while shopping at The Real Real in the Los Angeles beach haven on Monday, March 27. She pulled her hair into a messy bun and wore fuzzy green sandals and appeared to be carrying a beverage and a shopping bag.

Liv Millar and Jonah Hill
Liv Millar and Jonah Hill (MEGA)

On her left hand, she wore a massive emerald cut diamond ring in a classic setting — complemented by a bright blue manicure.  According to the outlet, she co-owns virtual clothing store Chasseresse alongside sister Raychel Roberts.

Meanwhile, the Superbad actor was seen surfing in Malibu the same day, donning a wetsuit and rocking a bushy beard that made him nearly unrecognizable. Jonah and Liv were first linked in August of 2022 after they were seen kissing at the beach. In January of 2023, they were spotted shopping at a children’s boutique in Hawaii, per DM.

Liv Millar and Jonah Hill
Liv and Jonah have been linked since August of 2022. (MEGA)

Jonah was previously engaged to ex Gianna Santos, but the duo broke up after only a couple of years together. The Wolf Of Wall Street star has also been linked to Sarah Brady, Rita Ora and Alana Haim, among others. According to the actor himself, marriage seems to always have been in the game plan. When asked by The Guardian during a 2014 interview what he’d be doing if he weren’t enjoying a spectacular Hollywood career, he responded that he’d probably have started a family.

“I’d probably be married with kids now,” the You People actor said at the time. “It’s hard for me to focus on relationships with my job now, but otherwise I would probably have focused solely on that.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad