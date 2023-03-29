Jonah Hill’s Girlfriend Sparks Engagement Speculation With Massive Diamond Ring: Photos

Jonah Hill may be ready to settle down. In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, his girlfriend Liv (Olivia) Millar was seen out and about in Santa Monica while rocking a conspicuously large diamond ring on her left hand. The vintage clothing store co-founder rocked a pair of low-key denim overalls paired with a black long sleeved top while shopping at The Real Real in the Los Angeles beach haven on Monday, March 27. She pulled her hair into a messy bun and wore fuzzy green sandals and appeared to be carrying a beverage and a shopping bag.

On her left hand, she wore a massive emerald cut diamond ring in a classic setting — complemented by a bright blue manicure. According to the outlet, she co-owns virtual clothing store Chasseresse alongside sister Raychel Roberts.

Meanwhile, the Superbad actor was seen surfing in Malibu the same day, donning a wetsuit and rocking a bushy beard that made him nearly unrecognizable. Jonah and Liv were first linked in August of 2022 after they were seen kissing at the beach. In January of 2023, they were spotted shopping at a children’s boutique in Hawaii, per DM.

Jonah was previously engaged to ex Gianna Santos, but the duo broke up after only a couple of years together. The Wolf Of Wall Street star has also been linked to Sarah Brady, Rita Ora and Alana Haim, among others. According to the actor himself, marriage seems to always have been in the game plan. When asked by The Guardian during a 2014 interview what he’d be doing if he weren’t enjoying a spectacular Hollywood career, he responded that he’d probably have started a family.

“I’d probably be married with kids now,” the You People actor said at the time. “It’s hard for me to focus on relationships with my job now, but otherwise I would probably have focused solely on that.”