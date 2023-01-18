‘You People’: Everything To Know About Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill’s Netflix Comedy

Netflix has an incredible lineup of movies coming out in 2023, including the Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill film You People. Directed by Kenya Barris, You People follows Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, who fall in love but have to contend with their families that come from completely different cultures. Ezra is Jewish, while Amira is Black and Muslim, and both their parents aren’t thrilled about this cross-religion and cross-culture relationship. The film is considered a buddy comedy and features an epic roster of A-list cast members. The heartfelt plot of You People is going to warm fan’s hearts when it premieres this winter.

Where and When to Watch

You People will be released January 27, 2023 on Netflix. The film was announced back in June 2021, and filming began that October in Los Angeles. So fans have been waiting a while to watch You People and they’re so excited for January 27!

The Trailer

Netflix released the You People teaser trailer on December 5, 2022. A month later, the streamer dropped the official trailer. It starts with Ezra’s father, Arnold, asking him if he has a girlfriend. Ezra vents that he’s “never going to meet a woman who understands me” — until he accidentally gets into Amira’s car, mistaking her for an Uber. They unexpectedly fall in love and Ezra is ready to propose, but first he has to meet Amira’s parents, Akbar and Fatima, who are immediately dissatisfied with Ezra. Meanwhile, Ezra’s parents, Shelley and Arnold Cohen, aren’t clicking with Amira, either. Eventually, Ezra and Amira bring their parents together and the cultural differences between the two families leads to so many hilarious moments.

Cast and Crew

Cast

Jonah Hill and Lauren London star as Ezra and Amira, respectively. Nia Long and Eddie Murphy play Amira’s parents, Fatima and Akbar Mohammed. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny play Ezra’s parents, Shelley and Arnold Cohen. The film also stars Molly Gordon as Ezra’s sister Liza, Sam Jay as Ezra’s friend Sam, Mike Epps as Uncle EJ, Rhea Perlman as Bubby, La La Anthony as Shaela, and Bryan Greenberg as Isaac.

Crew

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris directed You People. He and Jonah Hill also co-wrote the film and produced it with Kevin Misher. Kenya previously collaborated with Eddie Murphy on Coming 2 America, which he co-wrote. Kenya is reportedly working on a modern remake of The Wizard of Oz.

The behind-the-scenes team on You People also includes Mark Doering-Powell as cinematographer, Jamie Nelsen as editor, and singer/record producer Bekon as the music composer.

Plot Information

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis of You People: “A new couple and their families reckon with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations and generational differences.”

In an interview with Complex, Kenya revealed how Jonah Hill’s relationship with a Cuban girl at the time sparked the idea for You People. “He was like, my mom, she comes over to my house and my mom makes arroz con pollo. And he’s like, what? But the thing is that as he’s realizing that—my kid’s mom is biracial—it’s not the people in the relationship that cause the thing, it’s the outside noise,” Kenya said. “And that was almost the conceit point for the movie.”

Kenya continued, “We started talking about it in general, the Jewish and Black culture often sometimes run into oppression Olympics and we loved the idea of that. So there were a lot of things that we wanted to talk about that we felt like would be interesting and hadn’t really been explored or would make it feel like it was of the time. We didn’t know how much of the time it would be at that moment, but we definitely wanted to talk about things that were in our heart.”