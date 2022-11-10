Dustin Hoffman’s Kids: Meet the Oscar Winner’s 6 Children

Dustin Hoffman is an actor, who has won two Academy Awards.

He has been married twice to Anna Byrne and then to Lisa Gottsegen.

Between both marriages, he has six kids.

Dustin Hoffman is one of the most adored actors of all time. After his breakout success in The Graduate (1967), he has gone on to star in a wide range of movies and TV shows. He received his first Oscar nomination for The Graduate, and he went on to be nominated six more times. He won his first Oscar for Kramer Vs. Kramer in 1980 and again in 1989 for Rain Man.

Throughout his career, Dustin, 85, has been married twice. His first marriage was to fellow actress Anne Byrne, 79, from 1969 until 1980. After the divorce was finalized, he remarried businesswoman Lisa Gottsegen, 68. Between those two relationships, the Tootsie star has six kids, and he also has two grandkids.

While he’s clearly a loving father, he made it clear that he tries not to force his work on his kids in a 2017 interview with Time. “One thing I tried to do is never encourage my kids to see my work. There were no posters on the wall,” he said. “They learned not to listen to me. But I don’t have a kid who’s seen everything I’ve done. I don’t want to belabor them in that way.” Find out more about all of Dustin’s kids here!

Karina Hoffman-Birkhead

When Dustin and Anne tied the knot in 1969, he adopted her daughter Karina, 56, from a previous relationship. For the most part, Karina has avoided the spotlight, but she did get some media attention when she was accused of stealing over 5,000 pounds worth of cheques in the UK in 1998. Her lawyers cited her dad’s fame as a source of insecurity for her, and she was sentenced to community service, per The Guardian.

Jenna Byrne

A year after Dustin and Anne tied the knot, she gave birth to their first daughter together Jenna, 52, in 1970. Like her older sister, Jenna has mostly kept private, but she did begin her career as an actress for a brief window in the 90s and 2000s. She had her first role in the 1995 thriller Outbreak, and she’s had roles in other classics like The Wedding Singer (1998). Despite some early success in the entertainment business, she seems to have stopped acting. Her last film role was in 2001’s Love And Support, for which she was credited as Jenna Hoffman, per IMDb.

Jake Hoffman

Dustin and Anne broke up in 1980, and he quickly remarried his second wife in 1980. After the actor and Lisa got married, they welcomed their first son Jacob Edward, 41, in 1981. Jake followed in his dad’s footsteps and became an actor and director. His first film role was alongside his dad in Rain Man, but it’s far from the first time that they’ve worked together. Jake also made an appearance in his dad’s short-lived TV series Luck. Still, the actor has also gone on to star in plenty of critically-acclaimed works of his own like The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman, per IMDb. Jake also appears to have gotten married to designer Amit Dishon in July 2022. She posted a photo of the two at a ceremony and changed her last name to Hoffman on her Instagram profile.

Rebecca Hoffman

Dustin and Lisa had their second child together Rebecca, 39, in March 1983. Rebecca has mostly stayed out of the spotlight through much of her life, but she did very briefly dabble in acting. She had a small role in her dad’s 1991 film Hook, and she had a part in the 1996 TV movie Le Nozze Di Figaro, per IMDb. Besides those two roles though, it seems like Rebecca has mostly stayed out of the public eye.

Max Hoffman

Lisa gave birth to her and Dustin’s second son Maxwell, 38, in 1984. Just like with his older siblings, Max started a career in entertainment and got some of his early roles in his dad’s films. Just like Rebecca, Max’s first movie role was a small part in Hook, and he later appeared in the comedy Meet The Fockers (2004) along with his dad, per IMDb. Despite both of those roles, one of Max’s early acting jobs was providing a voice in the animated Adam Sandler comedy Eight Crazy Nights in 2002. Not only has Max worked with his dad, but he also appeared in Asthma, a 2014 film that his brother Jake wrote and directed. It appears that he took a bit of a hiatus from acting after that, but he’s expected to appear in the upcoming horror film Maybe Next Time in 2023.

Alexandra Hoffman

Dustin’s youngest daughter Alexandra, 35, was born in October 1987. Like her older siblings, Alexandra (or Ali) also dipped her toes in the acting world, but she only has one credit in her dad’s 2002 film Moonlight Mile, per IMDb. Besides her famous father, Ali also had a brief relationship with Jonah Hill. James Franco told Dustin that a conversation he had with Jonah about that relationship served as the inspiration for his comedy Why Him in a Variety “Actors On Actors” interview in 2017. “Jonah Hill dated your daughter for a while,” James said. “Jonah was talking to Ben Stiller on the set one time, and he’s like, ‘I’m going to go on vacation with Dustin Hoffman. I don’t know him.’ It was really early in his relationship, and he was really nervous about it, and he thought you wouldn’t like him. He’d make a bad impression or something like that.”