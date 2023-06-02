Jonah Hill’s Girlfriend Olivia Millar Gives Birth After They Miss His Sister Beanie Feldstein’s Wedding

Comedian and actor Jonah Hill is officially a dad! The 39-year-old and his girlfriend, Olivia Millar, welcomed their first child together on Jun. 2, as first reported by PEOPLE. Although the proud new dad’s rep confirmed their child’s arrival, no other details were given at the time of publication. The child’s birth comes just two months after the online shop owner was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring in Los Angeles, per The Daily Mail.

Olivia and Jonah were first linked to each other after they were spotted spending time together in Santa Barbara, CA in Sept. 2022 (see photos here). Their romance quickly escalated as his leading lady rocked her bare baby bump in Calabasas on Apr. 10. At the time, the then-expecting momma rocked beige sweatpants and cropped long-sleeved shirt while doing some grocery shopping sans the 22 Jump Street star. She completed the look with cozy UGG slippers and opted to have her brunette tresses down in loose waves.

Since the pair were busy welcoming their new bundle of joy, Jonah was noticeably missing from his sister, Beanie Feldstein‘s wedding photos. The 29-year-old married producer Bonnie-Chance Roberts in Upstate New York on May 20, likely explaining the new dad’s absence from the festivities. Jonah and his younger sister have a close relationship, as he was in attendance when Bonnie proposed to Beanie in June 2022 (see photos here). “From the moment we first kissed, we both knew we would get married and months after that, Bon had announced that when the time came, she wanted to be the one to propose to me,” Beanie told Vogue at the time of her nuptials.

In recent years, Jonah has become increasingly private about his personal life. He has even gone as far to delete his personal Instagram profile, however, he has adopted an alter-ego by the name of Prophet Ezekiel. Jonah rocks a curly brunette wig in videos on the official Meaningful Existence Instagram page, where he has also posed with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Lisa Rinna, 59. It is not clear what the intentional of the profile is for, as he has not publicly addressed the persona.

Prior to Olivia, the L.A. native was romantically linked to surfer Sarah Brady. The former lovebirds even rocked matching suits on the red carpet at the premiere of Don’t Look Up in Dec. 2021. Jonah and Sarah didn’t ever address their split, however, he was spotted with the now mother of his child in the fall of 2022. Jonah was once engaged to Gianna Santos in the fall of 2019, however, that fizzled out by Oct. 2020.