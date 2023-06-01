Beanie Feldstein Married: Actress Weds Bonnie-Chance Roberts In Summer Camp-Themed Wedding

One year after getting engaged, Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein, 29, married producer Bonnie-Chance Roberts in Upstate New York over the weekend of May 19, as first reported by Vogue. “From the moment we first kissed, we both knew we would get married and months after that, Bon had announced that when the time came, she wanted to be the one to propose to me,” Beanie told the outlet of their love story. The brunette beauty, who is notably the sister of actor Jonah Hill, wore a stunning white gown (SEE PHOTOS HERE) by Gucci that featured a white lace design throughout the décolletage and sleeves.

The 29-year-old paired her dream wedding dress with a floor-length veil and diamond droplet earrings. Meanwhile, Bonnie, for her part rocked a chic silky pink tux, also made by Gucci. She completed the blush-pink suit with a heavenly white vest and matching white bow tie. Bonnie took to her Instagram Story on Jun. 1, to thank Gucci for designing the lovely piece. “Thank you @gucci for making my wedding suit dreams come true,” the caption began. “I’ve never felt so special and simultaneously myself all in one go!”

Beanie and Bonnie‘s ceremony was held at at Cedar Lakes Estate in Upstate New York, as that is what the Lady Bird stars calls her “happy” place. The estate and her childhood also inspired her summer camp themed wedding. “It is our happy place together,” Beanie explained to Vogue. “I grew up going to summer camp for ten years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family. Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming.”

Their lavish wedding also had an impressive guest list with American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson, 48, and her longtime partner, Holland Taylor, 80, in attendance. The 48-year-old was notably also a part of Beanie and her wife’s bridal party, to which she called “bridespeople” to be inclusive. “Because we knew we wanted so many bridespeople, of all different genders, senses of style and expression, we pretty quickly knew we would not go with the traditional route [when it came to their wardrobe],” Jonah’s sister shared. “It was very important to us for our friends to feel like themselves on our big day. We didn’t want them stuffing themselves into anything that didn’t feel right to them.”



Bonnie was adamant about wanting to be the one to propose, which she did in June 2022 (see photos here). “i do, bon,” Beanie captioned the engagement photos on Jun. 23, 2022. “We’ve always marveled at the fact that we come from two very different places and that, despite the odds, we found each other,” Bonnie told Vogue amid their wedding news. “It never felt more palpable than during our 13 months spent separated in Liverpool and L.A. And so the proposal was a celebration of the long roads we had taken to find each other and to get to the moment of committing to marriage.” A few other notable guests included actors Kathryn Gallagher, Kaitlyn Dever, along with Ben Platt.

