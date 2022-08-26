Peter Gallagher’s Kids: Meet His Son & Tony-Nominated Daughter

Peter Gallagher is one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, but did you know he is also a father? Below is everything to know about his kids Kathryn and James Gallagher.

August 25, 2022 10:10PM EDT
Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Actor Peter Gallagher, 67, has played countless roles in both Hollywood films and television series, but his most important role in life is that of being a father. The O.C. alum has two kids, Kathryn and James, with his wife of 39 years, Paula Harwood, 66. Keep reading to learn all about the famous Gallagher kids below!

Kathryn Gallagher

Kathryn Gallagher on the red carpet. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Kathryn Gallagher, 29, was born on July 23, 1993, to her parents, Peter and Paula, in New York City. She’s the second child born into the Gallagher family, and has an impressive resume. Not only is she a Tony-nominated actress, but she’s also a Grammy-winning singer! In 2020, Kathryn was nominated for a Tony award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in recognition of her performance in the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill. The musical kept her busy for eight days a week until the abrupt shutdown of Broadway due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Interestingly, her father was also nominated for the same category for a performance in the same theatre 35 years prior, according to an Instagram post he shared in October 2021.

Kathryn also appeared in the hit Netflix series You, starring Penn Badgley. And she used her musical talents on the soundtrack for the 2012 movie Thanks for Sharing, starring Mark Ruffalo and Gwyneth Paltrow. Her most recent single, “Read It In the Paper”, was released on July 1.

James Gallagher

Peter Gallagher & his son, James, in their younger years. (Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock)

Peter and Paula welcomed their first child in 1990, seven years after they tied the knot. And guess what? Their son also works in entertainment! James Gallagher, 32, is most known for directing the short films Love (2019) and Paulette (2021). And just like his sister, he has also appeared in a hit Hollywood movie! In 2011, James appeared in the film Jack And Jill, starring Adam Sandler, as an additional crew member.

Peter is sure proud of both of his kids and made sure to express that love on June 20, 2021. He shared an adorable throwback photo with his kids and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day! I highly recommend it.”

