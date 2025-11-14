Who Is ‘Pyjama Man,’ Johnson Wen, Who Attacked Ariana Grande at the ‘Wicked: For Good’ Premiere?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ariana Grande experienced an unpleasant encounter with a Wicked: For Good Singapore premiere attendee, who turned out to be aspiring Australian influencer, “Pyjama Man,” whose real name is Johnson Wen. Wen lunged at Grande while she and her film co-stars were walking down the red carpet as fans happily greeted them from both sides.

As seen in multiple viral videos from the event, Wen rushed toward the “yes, and?” artist and put his arm around her, visibly jolting Grande. Cynthia Erivo quickly pushed him away as security intervened, and their other co-star Michelle Yeoh placed her arms around Grande to comfort her. Erivo, Yeoh and security appeared to ask Grande if she was OK, and she nodded. The team proceeded to walk into the premiere, as fans were heard shouting, “Are you ok?” to the actress, who plays Glinda in the two films.

Wen even posted one of the videos from the premiere to his Instagram. He captioned it, “@arianagrande @wickedmovie Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You.”

So, who exactly is Wen, and what happened to him after the encounter with Grande?

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up the facts about Johnson and that viral encounter with Ariana.

‘Pyjama Man,’ Johnson Wen Is an Australian Influencer

As seen on his Instagram account, Wen is a 26-year-old budding influencer with more than 11,000 followers. His bio reads, “2023 WorId Cup FinaI. Pitch lnvader. Troll Most Hated. Ariana Grande is the Queen.”

Johnson Wen Also Jumped on Stage at Katy Perry’s Concert

Katy Perry fans recall that Wen was the concertgoer who jumped on stage at one of her shows in June 2025. As seen in a video he shared, the “bandaids” artist was clearly surprised at his appearance and gradually stepped away from him as security escorted him off the stage.

“@katyperry Dear Katy Perry thanks for letting me Dance on Stage,” Wen captioned his Instagram post at the time. “you made my Childhood Memmory since 2008 💙 I Dreamed about meeting you!! And now it has happened 💙 #sydney #katyperry.”

Johnson Wen Has Jumped at Multiple Celebrities Before

In addition to Grande and Perry, Wen has surprised other celebrities as well. In late 2024, he charged the stage at a Chainsmokers concert, as seen in another one of Wen’s Instagram videos.

Did ‘Pyjama Man,’ Johnson Wen, Really Attack Ariana Grande?

No, Wen didn’t attack Grande, but he did lunge at her and forcibly put his arm around her shoulder, which she did not consent to. Though Grande was uninjured, she was visibly shocked.

Was Johnson Wen Arrested for Lunging at Ariana Grande?

Wen claimed via his Instagram Stories in November 2025 that he was arrested after his encounter with Grande. He wrote across a photo of himself, “free after being arrested.” Per BBC News, Wen was charged in court for being a “public nuisance” in Singapore. According to the outlet, local media reported that Wen will plead guilty.

If Wen is found guilty, he will face a fine up to $1,540, according to BBC.