Johnny Depp’s Transformation: See The Actor From ’21 Jump Street’ Days To Now

It’s Johnny Depp’s birthday! To commemorate the occasion, we’re taking a look back at the actor’s incredible transformation over the years from ’21 Jump Street’ to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and beyond.

Happy birthday, Johnny Depp! Today the actor turns 57 years old and over his decades-long career the he has gone through quite a considerable change. Over the years, the actor has gone from a teen heart-throb, to leading man, and now seemingly keeping a low profile following allegations of abuse between him and his former wife, Amber Heard. Prior to his divisive star power, Johnny was a real teen star.

Johnny initially became widely known to fans during his stint on the series 21 Jump Street from 1987-1990. His big break came the same year the series ended, when he earned the titular role in the Tim Burton film Edward Scissorhands. The creative pair would go on to work with one another for years, collaborating on movies like Ed Wood, Sleepy Hollow, Corpse Bride, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, the latter of which Johnny earned his third Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading role.

Beyond his creative partnership with Tim Burton, Johnny has also starred in films such as Finding Neverland, Public Enemies, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, where he’s played Captain Jack Sparrow for over ten years. Johnny has also taken on another character in the realm of fantasy, playing Grindewald in the Fantastic Beasts films — prequels to the Harry Potter series and an extension of the popular franchise.

When it comes to his personal life, Johnny was previously linked to Hollywood starlet and fellow Oscar-nominee Winona Ryder. After their highly-publicized romance fizzled out, he was in a committed relationship with French singer Vanessa Paradis, with whom he had two children — Lily-Rose Depp, 21, and John “Jack” Depp, 18. Johnny went on to marry actress Amber Heard from 2015-2017, with the since-divorced couple still maneuvering legal issues pertaining to alleged abuse during the time of their relationship. As for future projects, Johnny will reprise his role of Grindewald in the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series, slated for release in 2021.

