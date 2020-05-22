Fashion
Hollywood Life

Lily-Rose Depp, Camila Mendes & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week – Quarantine Edition

lily-rose depp
LoveParis / MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Lily-Rose Depp seen wearing a mask during coronavirus crisis in Paris on may 20th 2020. 20 May 2020 Pictured: Lily-Rose Depp. Photo credit: LoveParis / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA669218_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Encinitas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Amber Heard was spotted for the first time with girlfriend Bianca Butti as the two were seen visiting people believed to be Bianca's family. Amber's mother Paige passed away earlier this month. Two women believed to be Bianca's mom and sister, Antonia were seen coming out of the house to greet them. Amber looked a bit stressed taking a phone call outside by herself. With the ongoing legal battle between her and ex Johnny Depp and now the loss of her mother, Amber looks like she is handling her stress as best as one can. Pictured: Amber Heard BACKGRID USA 19 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Actress Camila Mendes is all smiles while out picking up a coffee with a male friend this morning. Pictured: Camila Mendes BACKGRID USA 20 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 62 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

It’s been another week in quarantine but that didn’t stop the stars from rocking stylish outfits & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebs of the week!

It has been quite a long time since we’ve seen celebrities dressed up to the nines for red carpet events and although we’re in quarantine, the stars are still managing to show off their fabulous style in a slew of casual but chic outfits. Lily-Rose Depp, 20, was out in Paris on May 20 when she looked ready for summer in a mini skirt. The gorgeous model rocked a high-waisted black Brandy Melville Genevieve Skirt that showed off her long toned legs and she styled the bottom with an off-the-shoulder white peplum With Jean Jeanne Top. She accessorized her look with a face mask, white Nike Jordan Flight Origin 3 Sneakers, and a Prada Tessuto Shoulder Bag.

Camila Mendes, 25, grabbed coffee with a friend in LA on May 20 when she rocked a pair of fitted dark-wash high-waisted jeans with an orange and yellow Jacquemus Floral Top tucked in. She accessorized her outfit with a By Far Billy Patent Leather Bag and a pair of white Reebok Vector Slides.

Amber Heard, 34, was looking fabulous in LA on May 19 when she wore a pair of skintight, dark wash Wrangler High-Rise Heritage Fit Jeans with a tight, short-sleeve black T-shirt tucked in. She accessorized her look with a pair of knee-high black cowboy boots and a Saint Laurent Large Loulou Bag.

lily-rose depp
Lily-Rose Depp was out in Paris on May 20 when she looked ready for summer in a high-waisted black Brandy Melville Genevieve Skirt with an off-the-shoulder white peplum With Jean Jeanne Top, white Nike Jordan Flight Origin 3 Sneakers, & a Prada Tessuto Shoulder Bag. (LoveParis / MEGA)

Kate Beckinsale, 46, went for a walk in Malibu on May 15 when she wore a white Doctor x Tee tucked into a pair of tight black L’agence Brigitte Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans in Noir. She dressed up her look with a pair of black Prada Suede Platform Boots, Oliver Goldsmith Manhattan 1960 Sunglasses, and a face mask.

There were so many other gorgeous looks from the stars and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the best dressed celebs in causal outfits!