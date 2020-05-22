Lily-Rose Depp, Camila Mendes & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week – Quarantine Edition

It’s been another week in quarantine but that didn’t stop the stars from rocking stylish outfits & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebs of the week!

It has been quite a long time since we’ve seen celebrities dressed up to the nines for red carpet events and although we’re in quarantine, the stars are still managing to show off their fabulous style in a slew of casual but chic outfits. Lily-Rose Depp, 20, was out in Paris on May 20 when she looked ready for summer in a mini skirt. The gorgeous model rocked a high-waisted black Brandy Melville Genevieve Skirt that showed off her long toned legs and she styled the bottom with an off-the-shoulder white peplum With Jean Jeanne Top. She accessorized her look with a face mask, white Nike Jordan Flight Origin 3 Sneakers, and a Prada Tessuto Shoulder Bag.

Camila Mendes, 25, grabbed coffee with a friend in LA on May 20 when she rocked a pair of fitted dark-wash high-waisted jeans with an orange and yellow Jacquemus Floral Top tucked in. She accessorized her outfit with a By Far Billy Patent Leather Bag and a pair of white Reebok Vector Slides.

Amber Heard, 34, was looking fabulous in LA on May 19 when she wore a pair of skintight, dark wash Wrangler High-Rise Heritage Fit Jeans with a tight, short-sleeve black T-shirt tucked in. She accessorized her look with a pair of knee-high black cowboy boots and a Saint Laurent Large Loulou Bag.

Kate Beckinsale, 46, went for a walk in Malibu on May 15 when she wore a white Doctor x Tee tucked into a pair of tight black L’agence Brigitte Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans in Noir. She dressed up her look with a pair of black Prada Suede Platform Boots, Oliver Goldsmith Manhattan 1960 Sunglasses, and a face mask.

There were so many other gorgeous looks from the stars and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the best dressed celebs in causal outfits!