John Mulaney & Olivia Munn’s Two Kids: Everything About Their Son and Daughter

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have welcomed their second child—a daughter!

On Sunday, Sept. 22, the actress, 44, and the comedian, 42, shared photos of their new baby girl, Méi June Mulaney, on social media. She joins their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

While the addition of their daughter is a joyous occasion for the couple, this year has been challenging for Munn. She revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on March 13 via Instagram, aiming to offer comfort and support to others facing similar struggles. Following her diagnosis, Munn underwent a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy as part of her treatment. Despite these difficulties, the couple, who began dating in 2021, celebrated their love with a beautiful wedding in July during an intimate ceremony at a friend’s home in New York state. According to a source for PEOPLE, the only attendees were their son, Malcolm, and a witness to sign their marriage license.

Here’s everything to know about the proud parents’ two kids, Malcolm and Méi.

Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney

The couple’s first child was born on November 24, 2021. Mulaney shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Munn also shared an Instagram post welcoming their son, captioning it, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays. ❤️💚”

Munn later explained in an Instagram Story that Malcolm’s name holds special significance. When Malcolm was five months old, she introduced him to his great uncle, Vinh Hiệp Luong, after whom she named him. “Malcolm got to meet his great uncle. His middle name is named after him 💛,” Munn shared, referring to her uncle as her “favorite.” She reminisced, “Whenever we got a new belt in Taekwondo, he would buy us banana splits and tell us not to tell our mom.”

The proud parents have often shared Malcolm’s milestones on social media, celebrating everything from his first words and steps to a particularly exciting moment—his restaurant debut. “Crazy pho you. Malcolm goes to his first restaurant,” Munn captioned an Instagram post showing her little one seated on her lap while enjoying pho. Other photos included Mulaney and Munn’s mother, Kim Munn, posing for a group picture with Malcolm.

Mulaney announced that he and Munn were expecting Malcolm during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September 2021. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible … And we’re having a baby together,” he told host Seth Meyers at the time.

He also expressed gratitude, saying, “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.” Mulaney had checked himself into rehab in late 2020 after a decades-long struggle with addiction.

Méi June Mulaney

The couple’s second child was born via surrogate on September 14, 2024. “Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” Munn shared in her Instagram post on September 22.

“I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate, we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding; I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for nine months and made our dreams come true.”

Munn also revealed the meaning behind her daughter’s name: “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded.” She explained, “Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese 梅💜.”

In an interview with Vogue, Munn discussed her experience with fertility, mentioning that she froze her eggs three times—at ages 33, 39, and 42—after her breast cancer diagnosis. She expressed her openness to using a surrogate and her desire to continue growing her family.

“When you’re pregnant with your own baby, it’s like teamwork—you and the baby working together to make their little life come true,” she said. “With a surrogate, you have to find someone you trust as much as yourself to live their life as a pregnant woman the same way you would.”

“This journey has made me realize how grateful I am to have options for not only fighting cancer but also for having more children if we want, because I know a lot of people don’t have those options,” she added.