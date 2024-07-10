John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Marry In Intimate NY Ceremony

Image Credit: Getty Images for Vogue

Wedding bells and flower petals are coming down, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are officially a married couple, per People.

The 44-year-old actress and the 41-year-old actor romantically linked in 2021. After their couple confirmation the two welcomed their son Malcolm later that year. Their relationship has gone through a lot recently especially with the X-Men: Apocalypse actress having revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 different cancer genes…Two months later, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. … In the past ten months, I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count…surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I’ve tended to let people see me when I have energy, when I can get dressed and get out of the house, when I can take my baby boy to the park. I’ve kept the diagnosis and the worry, and the recovery and the pain medicine, and the paper gowns private,” she wrote in her statement.

During an interview in May with Vogue the SNL alum shared, “Olivia and I have been through a lot of things together in the past couple years… Just side-by-side, supporting each other through anything. And as her guy, I felt both scared and protective. Even with Malcolm in her lap and me there holding her hand, she was going to be physically fighting this disease alone.”

Though they are facing this health battle that did not stop them from celebrating their love. An insider told People the two had an intimate wedding in New York which only was attended by their son and an unnamed witness.

Their special day comes shortly after Olivia’s 44 birthday on July 3 in which she shared she spent in a tent on Instagram where her son is heard saying “Happy birthday mommy” catching her by surprise and later responding to his mom with “I love you so much.” She captioned her birthday post, “what a year…Thank you for all the birthday wishes!!!”