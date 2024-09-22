Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcome Second Child After Breast Cancer Journey

Image Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Olivia Munn and John Mulaney as they expand their family!

On September 22, the actress, 44, and the comedian, 42, took to social media to share photos of their new baby girl, born via surrogate on September 14. They included images of themselves holding her in the hospital and capturing their first few days together.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” Munn captioned her Instagram post.

She expressed her complex and “profound” feelings about not being able to carry her daughter, sharing, “When I first met our gestational surrogate, we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding; I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.”

Munn also shared the meaning behind her daughter’s name: “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded.” She explained, “Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese 梅💜.”

Mulaney also shared a post on his Instagram, writing, “Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon 🐉.” He humorously added, “We stole so much stuff from the hospital,” and concluded, “I love my little girl so much.”

Their new addition joins their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, 2, whom they welcomed on November 24, 2021. The couple, who began dating in 2021, recently tied the knot in July during an intimate ceremony at a friend’s home in New York state. A source revealed to PEOPLE that the only attendees were Malcolm and a witness to sign their marriage license.

This news comes after Munn revealed on March 13 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She shared her diagnosis on Instagram, hoping to provide comfort and support to others on similar journeys. Following her diagnosis, Munn underwent a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy as part of her treatment.

In an interview with Vogue, Munn mentioned that she froze her eggs three times throughout her life—at ages 33, 39, and 42—after her diagnosis. She expressed her openness to having a surrogate and her desire to continue growing her family.

“When you’re pregnant with your own baby, it’s like teamwork—you and the baby working together to make their little life come true,” she said. “With a surrogate, you have to find someone you trust as much as yourself to live their life as a pregnant woman the same way you would.”

“This journey has made me realize how grateful I am to have options for not only fighting cancer but also for having more children if we want because I know a lot of people don’t have those options,” she added.