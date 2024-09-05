Olivia Munn Shares Update Amid Breast Cancer Journey: ‘I’m Doing Okay’

Image Credit: GC Images

Olivia Munn shared a new update on her health and more information about her breast cancer journey, hoping that “others who have gone through it or are going through it right now maybe feel a little comforted.”

In a new video posted on her Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 4, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress detailed her breast cancer timeline after receiving messages from fans asking about it.

“I’ve gotten lots of DMs and questions about my breast cancer timeline, so I thought that I should clearly lay it out for you guys,” the 44-year-old said.

The Newsroom star—who went public with her diagnosis in March—mentioned that she was sharing the information to let her followers who might be struggling with their own health battles know, “I’ve gone down the same path, and I’m doing OK.”

In the timeline, Munn revealed that she had more than a year of clear mammograms and ultrasounds starting in 2022 before her bilateral breast cancer diagnosis in April 2023.

So far, Munn has undergone multiple procedures, including a double mastectomy, breast reconstruction, and a partial hysterectomy and oophorectomy.

“I cried a week after because that was the first time I saw my breasts,” she previously said about the aftermath of the procedures on the June 4 episode of the SheMD podcast. “I was by myself in my bathroom, and I looked at them, and I cried in a way that I don’t think I’ve ever cried in my life. I cried. I was devastated. I just… I didn’t recognize myself.”

The Babymakers star—who recently married comedian John Mulaney, with whom she shares a son, Malcolm—has previously noted that she and the comedian, 42, hope to expand their family one day. In June 2023, she underwent an egg retrieval procedure.

“Right after the double mastectomy, I went through a round of egg retrieval,” Munn previously told Good Morning America in May. “And that’s a scary process because I have a cancer that feeds off of hormones. So I knew there was a risk. And our doctor said, ‘Look, we’re gonna get one for you, and then we’re gonna call it.'”

“We really just hope that it works out for us to be able to have another baby,” Munn—who was able to get two healthy embryos from the procedure—added. “We just want one more. I’m not gonna ask for too much more in this life, I promise. I just want one more baby.”

In a comment on Munn’s Instagram post from March, where she revealed her diagnosis, Mulaney wrote, commending his wife and the mother of their 2-year-old son, “Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you. ❤️”